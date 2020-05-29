Petaluma restaurants close after employee’s housemate tests positive for coronavirus

McNear’s Saloon and Seared, prominent Petaluma restaurants, have temporarily closed after an employee’s housemate tested positive for COVID-19, the owner of both restaurants said on social media. The closure came days after the restaurants reopened for outdoor patio dining.

Ken O’Donnell of McNear’s Saloon & Dining House said on Facebook that the closure was due in large part to the employee’s potential exposure to the coronavirus. There was no information on whether the employee was tested for the coronavirus. O’Donnell said that the struggle to run a restaurant on takeout orders and extremely limited outdoor seating alone has many restaurateurs on the fence about whether staying open is in their best interest.

“McNears will be closing as of today as we have learned an employee that has been working found out a person in their household has tested positive,” he wrote. “The safety of our employees and customers is paramount so we feel closing is our only option. We are all going back to getting tested again and will spend the time waiting for results in self-quarantine. The process for to-go orders and nine tables open is also just too little to sustain us so we may just finish remodeling and painting and wait for phase three to open inside as much as we loved seeing people out on the patio. We will keep our guests and staff updated as we get our results.”

Carrie O’Donnell, Ken O’Donnell’s wife, confirmed that Seared would also close for the foreseeable future. The two restaurants are closely related and often share staff. Shortly thereafter, Seared manger Andrew Burnett posted a closure announcement on the restaurant’s social media pages.

“In conjunction with McNear’s temporarily shutting their doors for takeout, delivery, and patio dining, we are also stopping service temporarily,” he wrote. “We share a few employees with McNear’s and are taking all the precautions we can to keep our team and our community safe and healthy. We are all going to get tested and will spend time waiting for results in self-quarantine. We will keep you updated as soon as we know we can safely move forward serving you and your loved ones!”

Patrons can continue to support both McNear’s and Seared by purchasing gift cards through their respective online websites.