What makes Sonoma County an outlier when it comes to reopening

During the month of May, California became a state with a great divide.

In one camp are counties like Napa, where people shopped and treated themselves to their first sit-down restaurant meals in weeks over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to the county’s “variance attestation.” The bureaucratic-sounding phrase signals a release from some of the harsh restrictions set down by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was really crazy,” said Baris Yildiz, who co-owns Ristorante Allegria with his brother, Rodi, in downtown Napa. “People were just coming out, like they’ve been chained or locked down at home. It means everyone started driving to Napa for a daytrip.”

That presented a stark contrast with the other side of the divide, in counties that haven’t been able to satisfy the state’s criteria for variance; there, restaurants remain closed, retail shops locked and churches reduced to online services.

Then there is Sonoma County, practically a category of its own.

Newsom gave the go-ahead for this county Tuesday, offering Sonoma the opportunity to move deeper into Stage 2 of the reopening process. It was an announcement that briefly buoyed the spirits of pastors, hairstylists and itchy consumers all over the county. But their excitement was short-lived as the stoplight failed to go from red to green. Later Tuesday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase declined to approve some of the variance’s wider freedoms.

It was a wake-up call for local business leaders and a reminder that in this pandemic, county health officials such as Mase hold just as much power over public policy as the governor.

“California has modified our Stay-at-Home order to allow counties to decide if specific sectors or activities should be resumed within their jurisdictions, based upon their local data, preparedness and circumstances,” Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health, told The Press Democrat through a representative. “Local health officials know their communities best, and Californians should pay attention and listen to these leaders.”

That was news to some Sonoma County residents who, noting that Mase had followed Newsom’s lead on most reopening measures before this week, figured their region would grab any opportunity the governor presented to loosen restrictions. Instead, Mase said she wants at least two weeks to observe the impact of her previous revision, which allowed, among other activities, patio restaurant dining and summer camps.

Mase’s demurral Tuesday made Sonoma County an outlier. According to California’s covid19.ca.gov website, only 10 of California’s 58 counties, more than half of them in the Bay Area, had yet to seek greater latitude from the governor’s office as of this weekend. Nonessential businesses remain closed there. (That number does not include Los Angeles County, which reportedly received permission Friday, a move not reflected on the website.)

Of the other 48 counties, the vast majority have taken full advantage of their freedom. It was unclear exactly how many, as the state does not compile that information.

Among the counties bordering Sonoma, Marin is the only one that has not been cleared to move forward. The other four — Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Solano — quickly adopted in-room dining, haircuts and church services when allowed.

It’s a source of frustration to many in Sonoma County who have come to see “Wine Country” or “the North Bay” as an integrated whole, with overlapping terrain and culture. That’s especially true of Napa and Sonoma counties, opposite sides of the same vineyard-dominated coin. How can one of them feel safe in opening its restaurant dining rooms and barber chairs when the other doesn’t?