Subscribe

Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma Speedway strangely silent

HARLAN OSBORNE
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
June 4, 2020, 6:45AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ABOUT ‘TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN’

Harlan Osborne’s exploration of the people and places of Petaluma runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. He can be reached at Harlan@sonic.net.

An unusual silence hangs over Petaluma these Saturday evenings, uncommon for this time of year — a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the silence brought on by the absence of activity at Petaluma Speedway, where, for more than 70 years, finely tuned racecars, coupled with adrenaline-charged fans, transform it into the town’s most highly energized sports venue.

There is silence in the grandstands, which only come to life when arriving spectators stake out their favorite seats amid the alluring aroma of popcorn, sizzling hamburgers and other comfort foods wafting from the concession stands. It’s quiet in the pits, where powerful race cars are rolled out their haulers and fired up for the upcoming events, as track officials choreograph qualifying, heats and feature races among the different divisions.

When the pieces are in place, the atmosphere buzzes with excitement. Work, politics and problems are cast aside. Sights, sounds and smells merge into an action-packed, enjoyable experience. Behind the scenes, a sizable crew is on the job. It takes careful planning and effort from about 50 track personnel to put on the show. Those workers are now out of part-time work, hoping to return in some fashion before the end of the racing season.

Petaluma Speedway was on the verge of opening its season in March before the shelter-in-place orders halted everything. That’s expected to change during the coming weeks as speedway promoter Rick Faeth works to reach an agreement on when it will be safe to open.

“Right now, we’re trying to get guidance and approval to open,” said Faeth, who’s run the racetrack since 2013. “I’m optimistic we’ll be able to open for testing sometime in June and be able to start racing, without fans in the stands, soon thereafter. Tentative plans call for about three race divisions to compete each week, with the action to be live-streamed on Speed Shift TV.”

Petaluma holds a long loving relationship with Petaluma Speedway despite some disapproval of the sounds it emits. Automobile racing has taken place at Kenilworth Park since 1936, that’s four score and four years — 84 — for those counting.

The first race, on the original one-mile horse race track, reportedly witnessed by more than 1,000 wildly enthusiastic fans, was won by Petaluma racing legend Ed Normi, who’s enshrined in the National Midget Racing Hall of Fame.

Much of the success and growth of Petaluma Speedway is attributed to former promoter John Soares, who took over the quarter-mile oval in 1960 and later converted it into a fast, 3/8-mile banked track. As other Northern California racetracks were lost to development — Vallejo Speedway and Baylands Raceway Park, for example — more race team descended on Petaluma. Soares expanded the number of racing divisions and brought in an alphabet of top-notch racing organizations including BCRA, NARC, WWO, USAC, Civil War, King of California and others.

“Petaluma Speedway is a California landmark. It’s one of the few original tracks left from the 1940s,” said record-setting, 58-time feature race winner and two-time dirt modified track champion Joe Carr. “It’s a piece of California history and when it goes so will our history.”

Working together, Soares and Carr, a nationally recognized racecar builder, were instrumental in bringing the modified class to Petaluma Speedway. Carr’s intense hometown rivalry with Victor Gonella and their heated wheel-to-wheel battles make great memories for longtime racing fans.

ABOUT ‘TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN’

Harlan Osborne’s exploration of the people and places of Petaluma runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. He can be reached at Harlan@sonic.net.

Art Azevedo, Jr., owner of A&A Automotive, first came to the speedway with his father when he five. He’s competed in go-karts, street stocks, dwarf cars and dirt modifieds. Art’s son, Brian, started in modifieds before switching to winged sprint cars. In 2005, Brian Azevedo became the youngest sprint car champion in speedway history.

“The speedway has been a staple around here and a community asset forever,” said Art Azevedo, a former tech inspector and chief steward at the speedway.

The closing of Bay Area racetracks brought many talented drivers and race teams to Petaluma from throughout the region. Fremont driver Tim Haskins formed a close bond with his father while working together on racecars. As his family watched from the stands, Haskins won four track championships and finished second three times in a fun-filled 20-year career.

“I really liked the fan-friendly, family atmosphere at Petaluma Speedway. It was better than some other tracks,” said Haskins, who built a solid reputation as a “clean” driver.

Along with its reputation as one of Northern California’s premier racetracks, Petaluma Speedway holds the distinction as Petaluma’s most popular movie site. The latest film to highlight close-ups of the speedway is “Lady Driver,” from Petaluma moviemaker Ali Afshar. The film, about a rebellious teen who becomes a dirt track racer trying to uncover her family history, has become a popular Netflix attraction.

The best-of-the-best have raced on the speedway’s famed adobe oval, along with countless aspiring beginners. Its survival recognizes the sport’s widespread popularity.

When it comes to loyalty, nobody can match Petaluma’s “Iron Man” Shawn McCoy, who began as an 18-year-old street stock racer in April 1980 and has never missed a race. “Iron Man” has competed in close to 800 consecutive races and is certain to be among the first to sign in when the pit gates finally open in 2020.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine