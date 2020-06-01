Face covering fatigue: Some Sonoma County residents defy public health order to wear masks

On a recent shopping trip, Susan Froberg-Winters, 56, donned a paper face mask and lined up with the rest of the customers awaiting entrance to the Target department store on Santa Rosa Avenue. But once she got past the employee at the front entrance reminding shoppers to put on their face coverings, she slipped the mask from her face and went about perusing the aisles.

Despite a Sonoma County public health order requiring residents wear face coverings before going inside buildings other than their homes, Froberg-Winters refuses to keep her mask on while shopping. She said that she has trouble breathing with her face covered and remains unconvinced wearing a mask actually helps contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

As a result, she said fellow shoppers often shoot her dirty looks. Others angrily confront her about not covering her face. Some even break out their cellphones to videotape her.

Now nearly two months since local and state officials, and retailers, adopted face covering requirements at the urging of public health experts, mask fatigue has emerged. Facing the prospect of wearing them many more months, divisions over masks have erupted into these kind of public confrontations, in Sonoma County and around the country.

Most Americans appear to support wearing face coverings, according to a survey of over 22,000 people by researchers from Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers universities. Three-quarters of U.S. residents say they somewhat or very closely follow government mask guidelines. That number is likely even higher in Sonoma County, where face coverings are legally required.

There’s evidence the support for face coverings may skew along partisan lines. According to the national survey, 83% of Democrats say they follow mask requirements, compared with 70% of Republicans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings in stores or public settings where social distancing of at least 6 feet isn’t possible, citing studies that people without symptoms can carry and spread the virus.

Pamela Morris, 70, a retired nurse in Petaluma, fears for her health when she sees people not wearing a mask. Because of her age, Morris worries about being at high risk of becoming severely ill if she contracts the virus.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, when she passed a group of four people without masks gathered on the balcony of her apartment complex, she asked them to cover their faces.

“I’ve survived polio, the AIDS epidemic, and I’ll be darned if I’m going to die from someone passing on a flu virus to me,” Morris said.

The group ignored her request, and as she walked by.

“I feel I’m safer in the grocery store than I am here, and that’s really sad,” Morris said.

Ron Trujillo, a spokesman with USA Properties Fund in Roseville, which owns Morris’s complex, said the developer encourages residents to wear masks “in all public spaces” but doesn’t have the authority to enforce mask-wearing rules.

For those like Froberg-Winters who decline to heed mask rules, their choice often becomes a kind of political statement against a perceived government overreach in response to the pandemic.

“Because I don’t believe in masks, they’re a symbol of compliance,” Froberg-Winters said.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said she has fielded numerous complaints about people defying mask rules and has heard what she described as very concerning stories. She pointed to a recent online video she saw of one person spitting onto another’s mask at the Safeway supermarket parking lot in Guerneville.