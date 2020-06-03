Subscribe

For alternative schools there was a graduation

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 3, 2020, 10:59AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It wasn’t traditional, but it was welcome and very satisfying as Petaluma’s alternative high schools celebrated their 2020 graduates with improvised ceremonies last week.

San Antonio and Valley Oaks Independent Study high schools paraded graduates one-by-one across a stage set up on the school campus, announcing each student holding a diploma while faculty and family members beamed from a safe distance.

Each presentation was videoed to be edited and presented to the recipients.

Carpe Diem and Sonoma Mountain graduates had the ceremonies taken to them with principal Greg Stevenson and most of the school staff parading to each graduate’s home to present diplomas with brief ceremonies at each stop.

Stevenson explained that the original idea was for him to deliver the diplomas, but the idea quickly grew.

“I wanted to get the whole crew involved,” said Stevenson. “Everyone was really excited. We wanted to give the graduates a chance to celebrate when their accomplishment was fresh. These students have been down a road that was not conventional.”

And the graduates and their families were glad to see the caravan that included teachers and other staff members.

“This was nice,” said Sonoma Mountain graduate Octavia Soucauot. “I was looking forward to celebrating with members of my class, but you have to do what you have to do.”

For Carpe Diem graduate Daniel Niles, the at-home graduation was just fine. “It is nicer than the regular graduation to be with my family,” he said. “High school was a lot of hard work, but I got what I wanted.”

Carpe Diem had six graduates and Sonoma Mountain 10.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine