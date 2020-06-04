Coronavirus a test for Petaluma council candidates

Two lawyers, a public safety official and a former physician are the first four candidates to announce campaigns in the Petaluma City Council race that could expand before the Nov. 3 election.

As it stands this week, the race pits three incumbent council members, all moderate Democrats, against a progressive challenger for three seats on the nonpartisan council. The last time just four candidates ran in a Petaluma City Council race was 2016, when incumbents Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney turned back progressive challenger Bill Wolpert, an architect and former planning commissioner.

Healy, Miller and Kearney are again running for reelection, although political observers expect more than one challenger. Dennis Pocekay, who unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2018, announced his 2020 campaign last month.

“I would be shocked if there are only four people at the end of this thing,” said Brian Sobel, a political analyst and former Petaluma city councilman.

A majority of Petaluma residents are registered Democrats, and most of the city’s elected officials lean to the left. However, a faction of self-styled progressive politicians provide a counterbalance to those viewed as more moderate. They tend to take a strong stance on environmental issues and are less likely to support development projects.

Mayor Teresa Barrett and Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer identify as progressive and often vote together on 5-2 decisions. Fischer, a newcomer to Petaluma politics, and Barrett, a former council member, won their seats in 2018. Barrett said she has not spoken to fellow progressives about running in 2020.

“I have not heard of anyone running,” she said. “I would think that there would be at least one more (candidate).”

The November election will feature similar issues as in campaigns past, including development, traffic relief, street repair, public safety and the city’s finances. It will also be the first election since the coronavirus outbreak, which could play an outsized role, disrupting door-to-door campaigning as the financial recovery becomes an issue.

“The incumbents this year face a difficult challenge because of COVID,” Sobel said. “To the extent that politicians can help people with their situation, that will resonate more.”

Healy and Miller, local attorneys, and Kearney, a state emergency services coordinator, voted with the council recently to approve a rental assistance program for low income residents and a small business loan program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pocekay, a former Kaiser Permanente doctor with a master’s degree in public health, said his experience in health care makes him uniquely qualified to deal with a public health crisis. His main issues, he said, are traffic, housing and climate change.

“We need to declare an affordable housing emergency on the same level as our climate emergency,” he said.

Healy, who has served 20 years on the council, said there are several longterm projects he would like to see to fruition, including getting public access to the city-owned Lafferty Ranch property on Sonoma Mountain and building an east side SMART train station. He also pledged to work on a solution to the affordable housing crisis.

“It’s an issue that will require creative thinking,” he said.

Miller, who was first elected in 2012, said she has a “laundry list” of goals to accomplish if given another four-year term, including increasing public safety staffing, meeting the city’s climate goals and financial recovery.