Petaluma thrift stores that fund community services eager to sell items again

It only took a handful of donation days for Sacks Hospice Thrift Store Manager Donna Lippi to feel overwhelmed.

After nearly two months of closure and a voicemail box brimming with inquiries, the Liberty Street store cautiously began holding brief donation windows last month over the span of three weeks. It took just two hours for the thrift store’s back storage room to fill up with mountains of used items the first day.

“It was like playing Jenga,” Lippi said. “I’m piling everything on top of each other just hoping it doesn’t all fall over.”

Lippi said she had to start turning people away, unable to make room for the piles of clothes, linens and household items they cradled in their arms.

For the few small, donation-based thrift stores in Petaluma, plenty of items are coming in, the fruits of boredom-induced spring cleaning projects. But with retail restricted and a public wary of second-hand items during the pandemic, businesses like Sacks are unsure whether the leisurely and tactile thrifting experience will bounce back and they’ll be able to unload their growing cache of donated items.

More crucially, the inability to sell items means the nonprofits and community programs that Sack’s Hospice Thrift Store, Alphabet Soup and Petaluma Pet Pals Thrift Store directly fund are increasingly struggling.

For nearly 33 years Sacks Hospice Thrift Store has funded the free grief services program administered by St. Joseph Health, assisting local families during times of need.

“For us, not bringing in any money has definitely affected the financial bank for these services, so we can’t wait to get back to work so we can continue to fund that program,” Lippi said.

Nearby, it’s a similar line from the manager of the Alphabet Soup Thrift Stores, Adrienne Kulasingam, who oversees its two locations on Western Avenue.

Like Sacks, Alphabet Soup was established to raise money for community services. Each year its sales provide upwards of $100,000 to the Petaluma Educational Foundation, which gives thousands in scholarships and support to local students.

“Our main goal is to provide a giveback to Petaluma Educational Foundation,” Kulasingam said. “The most concerning thing to me is that even if we do open, we want to be able to sell enough to fund them. Our revenue has basically been zero since we closed in March.”

Kulasingam said although the store obtained a federal small business loan, all employees have been furloughed. They opened for a few days to accept donations, but ran into the same issue as Sacks: with no way to sell items, there’s only so much they can take in.

The youngest thrift store of the trio, PETaluma PET Pals Great Stuff Thrift Store, is nearing its third year tucked away in the Petaluma Outlet Malls.

Sale of its eclectic mix of items funds animal care and rescue services, adopting fragile dogs and cats from shelters throughout Sonoma County and the Central Valley.

Unable to open its doors and currently not accepting donations, store manager and president of the nonprofit rescue service Shannon Frieberg says her organization’s coffers are taking a serious hit. After rent and utility payments, all of the store’s profits go toward animal care with special focus on rehabilitating sick, injured and bottle-fed dogs and cats.