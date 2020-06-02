Hundreds march peacefully Monday night in downtown Santa Rosa despite citywide curfew

Protesters marched peacefully in downtown Santa Rosa Monday night, despite the 8 p.m. until dawn curfew the city imposed hoping to prevent vandalism and violence that occurred during demonstrations over the weekend, as the national wave of anger and unrest over the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd last week pierced the heart of Sonoma County.

Up to an estimated 400 people gathered in Old Courthouse Square at 7 p.m., holding a moment of silence for Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck while arresting him on May 25. The moment of silence lasted 9 minutes — one for each of the minutes officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, said Amaya Ramos, who helped organize the protest, the third downtown since Saturday night.

(Videos from Monday night below)

“Things aren’t changing,” said Sy’rai Mims, a 16-year-old Rancho Cotate High School student. “It’s the same headlines; it’s the same videos over and over again and we’re tired of it.”

Some good Samaritans distributed N95s masks and warned curfew violators that they were putting themselves in danger during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the curfew hit, many people departed, abiding by the edict the city imposed Monday night and for the next two nights until Thursday morning. About 200 people remained, talking with one another and occasionally chanting “Black Lives Matter,” before leaving the city square and marching north on Mendocino Avenue. There were no police officers on the square.

Earlier Monday, city officials expressed support for the hundreds of peaceful people who gathered the past two nights and have been the majority of the crowds. Officials denounced the much smaller group of troublemakers who over the weekend defied police after sunset. On back-to-back late nights, protests devolved into chaos accompanied by vandalism, looting, objects thrown at police, assaults between protesters, fireworks and brief closures of Highway 101.

“We don’t want to be in this position,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn, who imposed the curfew in consultation with Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro. “But we have to keep everybody safe, from the police to the protester.”

The citywide curfew will be in effect between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Thursday morning. Curfew violators could face a misdemeanor charge under the city’s emergency rules. The curfew is intended to aid law enforcement by clearly delineating a time by which any peaceful protests must conclude, said Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, a retired Santa Rosa police chief. North of the city officials of the Town of Windsor also imposed a curfew that runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday morning.

As the crowd approached the Santa Rosa Junior College around 9 p.m. Monday, the group passed several orange barricades police had set up to the east earlier in the day, but didn’t run into any law enforcement until approaching Highway 101. A line of CHP officers blocked off College Avenue and Morgan Street, presumably to prevent protesters from taking the freeway, which happened briefly over the weekend. On Saturday, police officers deployed tear gas on protesters gathered by a Highway 101 offramp.

On Monday, though, protesters turned around to continue marching away from peace officers.

At least 40 cities across the United States have imposed curfews following a series of violent protests that erupted after Floyd’s death, which is the latest high-profile instance of an unarmed person of color dying at the hands of law enforcement. Floyd’s name has become a rallying cry for protesters demanding justice and change.