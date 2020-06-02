Subscribe

Hundreds march peacefully Monday night in downtown Santa Rosa despite citywide curfew

CHANTELLE LEE, AUSTIN MURPHY, LORI A. CARTER AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2020, 9:49AM

Protesters marched peacefully in downtown Santa Rosa Monday night, despite the 8 p.m. until dawn curfew the city imposed hoping to prevent vandalism and violence that occurred during demonstrations over the weekend, as the national wave of anger and unrest over the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd last week pierced the heart of Sonoma County.

Up to an estimated 400 people gathered in Old Courthouse Square at 7 p.m., holding a moment of silence for Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck while arresting him on May 25. The moment of silence lasted 9 minutes — one for each of the minutes officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, said Amaya Ramos, who helped organize the protest, the third downtown since Saturday night.

(Videos from Monday night below)

“Things aren’t changing,” said Sy’rai Mims, a 16-year-old Rancho Cotate High School student. “It’s the same headlines; it’s the same videos over and over again and we’re tired of it.”

Some good Samaritans distributed N95s masks and warned curfew violators that they were putting themselves in danger during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the curfew hit, many people departed, abiding by the edict the city imposed Monday night and for the next two nights until Thursday morning. About 200 people remained, talking with one another and occasionally chanting “Black Lives Matter,” before leaving the city square and marching north on Mendocino Avenue. There were no police officers on the square.

Earlier Monday, city officials expressed support for the hundreds of peaceful people who gathered the past two nights and have been the majority of the crowds. Officials denounced the much smaller group of troublemakers who over the weekend defied police after sunset. On back-to-back late nights, protests devolved into chaos accompanied by vandalism, looting, objects thrown at police, assaults between protesters, fireworks and brief closures of Highway 101.

“We don’t want to be in this position,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn, who imposed the curfew in consultation with Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro. “But we have to keep everybody safe, from the police to the protester.”

The citywide curfew will be in effect between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Thursday morning. Curfew violators could face a misdemeanor charge under the city’s emergency rules. The curfew is intended to aid law enforcement by clearly delineating a time by which any peaceful protests must conclude, said Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, a retired Santa Rosa police chief. North of the city officials of the Town of Windsor also imposed a curfew that runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday morning.

As the crowd approached the Santa Rosa Junior College around 9 p.m. Monday, the group passed several orange barricades police had set up to the east earlier in the day, but didn’t run into any law enforcement until approaching Highway 101. A line of CHP officers blocked off College Avenue and Morgan Street, presumably to prevent protesters from taking the freeway, which happened briefly over the weekend. On Saturday, police officers deployed tear gas on protesters gathered by a Highway 101 offramp.

On Monday, though, protesters turned around to continue marching away from peace officers.

At least 40 cities across the United States have imposed curfews following a series of violent protests that erupted after Floyd’s death, which is the latest high-profile instance of an unarmed person of color dying at the hands of law enforcement. Floyd’s name has become a rallying cry for protesters demanding justice and change.

“Unless we’re out here in the streets doing something about it, nothing is going to happen,” said Angelina Logan, a 25-year-old Santa Rosa resident who joined the protest Monday night. “How many black lives ... have to be taken for something to change in this country?”

Santa Rosa officials decided to impose a curfew after demonstrators ignored calls by Navarro and Schwedhelm to channel their anger into peaceful protest on Sunday, one day after the city experienced its first taste of unrest. The curfew does not apply to first responders, people who are traveling for work or medical reasons, homeless people who have hunkered down in a single place and credentialed journalists who are gathering news. It also exempts medical facilities, gas stations, pharmacies and cannabis dispensaries while broadly allowing employees to work during curfew if their job sites remain closed to the public.

“We really wanted to preserve folks’ rights to protest in this particular set of circumstances,” McGlynn said. “Unfortunately, what transpired after the protests or at the latter end of the protests continued to be very challenging.”

The demonstrations, which started Saturday night in Santa Rosa, have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to city and private property, city police said. One person suspected of looting at the downtown Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall was arrested early Monday and three people were arrested late Saturday and early Sunday on charges of defying an order to disperse from the scene of an unlawful assembly.

The second day of protests began peacefully around 5 p.m. Sunday, police Lt. Jeneane Kucker said. But three hours later, groups of people began blocking the intersection of Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue. By 9 p.m., some in the crowd moved west to the Third Street offramp to Highway 101 — where crowds of demonstrators led to two freeway closures Saturday.

“Protesters engaged with officers, but remained peaceful and did not get onto the freeway,” Kucker said of Sunday’s protest. “Eventually, a few protesters began throwing water bottles at officers, who were blocking the offramp to northbound Highway 101.”

(Video from Sunday night)

Around 11:20 p.m., more than 100 walked along A Street, where several people began committing acts of vandalism, Kucker said.

“Several people broke windows on businesses and went inside, with the intent to loot businesses.” Kucker said. “With the assistance of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement quickly removed people out of businesses and away from the Plaza mall.”

At least once, protesters formed a wall to protect the entrance to a store at the mall, Forever 21, and to deter attempted vandalism and looting.

Around the same time, another group began a sideshow — vehicles turning doughnuts — in the intersection at Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue and fights broke out among different sets of protesters, Kucker said.

Just before midnight Sunday, police gave an order of unlawful assembly and began dispersing crowds after warning them to leave, Kucker said. Law enforcement agencies throughout Sonoma County, Napa County, Marin County, and CHP assisted as law enforcement helicopters flew overhead.

In the final hours, people threw bottles, rocks and fireworks at officers, Kucker said.

City Councilman Chris Rogers, who helped clean up damage and graffiti downtown Sunday morning, said the graffiti along Mendocino Avenue appeared to have been the work of one or two people and wasn’t reflective of the vast majority of protesters.

“I think the last couple of days have been really sad for me and for a lot of people in our community,” Rogers said. “I don’t think it’s incompatible for us to disagree with the vandalism and the broken glass while also empathizing with folks who feel like that’s the only way to be heard in this country.”

As a crowd of young demonstrators formed on Old Courthouse Square before noon Monday, Bernie Schwartz, owner of the California Luggage Co., met with his landlord to discuss whether to join the ranks of downtown businesses that have put up wooden boards in their windows.

Schwartz said he did not think the peaceful protesters that made up the majority of those who assembled downtown over the past two days were the same people committing acts of nighttime vandalism, like the graffiti on the boarded-up windows west of his store.

“These kids, this is great for America,” Schwartz said, but “the activities that happen after the protest is done are damaging to our downtown.”

Although the curfew applies citywide, Navarro said officers would focus on downtown, areas with concentrations of businesses and larger intersections, where protesters on foot occasionally have been joined by drivers doing doughnuts.

(Video from early Monday morning)

“Our plan is to maintain the safety of our community, lives and property,” Navarro said. “We are not going to tolerate violence.”

On Monday afternoon, Navarro kneeled with demonstrators on the square before the group marched to police headquarters. His decision is an important symbol of much-needed law enforcement engagement with people who are critical of police, said Councilman Ernesto Olivares, a former police lieutenant and the only Latino on City Council.

“I think it demonstrates that law enforcement, too, is fed up with all the crap that’s been going on in this country for decades,” Olivares said, adding it’s important for communities and their top police officials to root out officers that need to be held accountable. “There are a lot of bad people out there with a badge and a gun.”

Going forward, Olivares said, city leaders will need to find a way to hold “tough dialogues” between disenfranchised communities and police — and “law enforcement has to welcome that,” he said.

Many protesters Monday night stressed the importance of the Sonoma County community standing in solidarity with the rallies in at about 80 cities nationwide protesting police brutality.

“It definitely happens everywhere,” said Melissa Kadar, 21, the Sonoma State University student body president who participated in the protest. “Every police department needs to see (this), everyone across the world — whether it’s in their hometown or not.”

