Police log May 27 to June 2

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, May 27

10:23 a.m.: Ramiro Guzman-Garcia, 35, of Cloverdale was arrested on East Washington Street for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Thursday, May 28

8:56 p.m.: Tiffany E. Pimantel, 32, of Sonoma was arrested on North McDowell Boulevard for felony vehicle theft, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor shoplifting and violation of probation.

Friday, May 29

4:45 p.m.: Paul N. Phillips, 35, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Madeira Circle for misdemeanor crimes against elderly dependant adults.

Saturday, May 30

There were no arrests in Petaluma on this date.

Sunday, May 31

10:35 p.m.: Djakari R. Pariani-Tompkins, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at Kaiser in San Rafael for felony domestic violence assault with injury and felony false imprisonment.

Monday, June 1

12:38 a.m.: Andrew M. Schmidt, 40, of Petaluma was arrested on Baywood Drive for misdemeanor trespassing and violation of probation.

2:52 p.m.: Mark K. Van Blarcom, 59, of Sebastopol was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

10:57 p.m.: Bianka D. Cortez-Ramirez, 31, of Petaluma was arrested on San Rafael Drive for misdemeanor vandalism.

Tuesday, June 2

10:05 p.m.: Haley Pope, 27, of Petaluma, and Theodore McDolan, 35, and Emma Cambron, 29, both of Sebastopol, were arrested by Petaluma police in Santa Rosa for civil emergency curfew violations.