Petaluma council shows support for city’s demonstration

Petaluma officials this week voiced support for peaceful protesters who gathered Sunday to express outrage over police brutality and the death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

About 300 people marched from downtown Petaluma to the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and back Sunday in a rally organized by Black Lives Matter. Petaluma’s demonstration remained peaceful Sunday afternoon as marchers chanted “No justice no peace,” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Larger protests over the past week in dozens of other cities across the country, including Santa Rosa, have featured incidents of violence, looting and clashes with police.

Petaluma city council members Monday weighed in on the city’s demonstration, with a few emphatically commending the protesters. Council members Kevin McDonnell, Gabe Kearny and Dave King each issued lengthy statements supporting what has become a national movement against police brutality and racism.

“The killing of George Floyd is a tragedy, and one that is not far removed from our community,” McDonnell said. “The separation from ‘it can’t happen here’ and tragedy is just a blink of an eye. We can only avoid such tragedy by admitting racism exists all around us, perhaps within us.”

City Manager Peggy Flynn pledged that Petaluma is “resolved to boldly demonstrate our commitment daily to do better and be better.”

Councilwoman Kathy Miller, in her comments, drew a sharp contrast between Petaluma’s peaceful protest and those in some larger cities that have at times featured incidents of looting and clashes with the police.

“I am glad everyone came out and was peaceful and our police officers participated,” Miller said. “It really shows that Petaluma knows how to do things the right way.”

Petaluma police kept a light presence and did not disrupt protesters Sunday. Earlier in the day, Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano took to social media to condemn the Floyd killing and support the protesters’ right to gather peacefully.

Savano said on Nixle that Petaluma officers assisted Santa Rosa police in breaking up a protest that turned violent Saturday night.

“My staff has been maintaining a presence in the area of the peaceful demonstrations to protect the constitutional rights of everyone, especially those who will gather to express their feelings about the tragic death of George Floyd,” Savano wrote. “As our community moves through this event, I call on all community members to demonstrate respect and compassion for one another. Property damage and violence will not be tolerated.”

Nearly all council members thanked the Petaluma Police Department and applauded the protest organizers, placing emphasis on the peaceful nature of the demonstration. In lieu of issuing a statement, Council members D’Lynda Fischer and Mike Healy expressed agreement with the words spoken by their colleagues.

Zahyra Garcia, one of the demonstration organizers, issued a brief and passionate response following council comments, highlighting the recent and controversial decision by council to approve a nearly $80,000 gun purchase for Petaluma police and warning that black residents continue to feel unsafe.

“I do want to add that I don’t want to dismiss that as a queer woman of color any black members of our community feel safe to walk down the streets of Petaluma,” Garcia said. “Yes it was peaceful, but I am so angry that five of you voted to militarize our police. You can’t speak about justice and fund the system that was built to oppress communities of color since day one.”

(Editor Matt Brown contributed to this report. Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)