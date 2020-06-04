Petaluma revises rules for building granny units

Updated rules for building accessory dwelling units, or granny units, in Petaluma are moving forward after an interest group raised several concerns over the city’s ordinance first introduced early January, delaying full adoption.

The revised ordinance, approved with a unanimous 7-0 vote Monday, includes additions and adjustments to limits on the number of units on a property, setback requirements, interior connectivity, architectural controls and rules for units built in historic districts. It is intended to spur construction of the backyard units and increase the city’s housing stock as the region struggles with a housing crisis.

Staff was forced to go back to the table after a letter from Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit supported by the California Association of Realtors, raised several concerns late January over unit specifications before the council was able to vote on full adoption. City Attorney Eric Danly said at a January council meeting the letter’s concerns list policy and legal arguments, and recommended staff discuss the provisions further with the group.

“We’ve backed off a few things and now we’re in full compliance with the state,” said councilman Kevin McDonnell said of the updates spurred in part by the letter. “It’s all ministerial now, so staff will be making decisions about the ADUs with a more finite reading than the first draft.”

The city’s ordinance parallels recently passed state laws aimed at limiting common obstacles to building granny units, further loosening restrictions on construction of the units in order to increase in-fill housing opportunities.

Supporters say the relaxed requirements could create more critically-needed housing in Petaluma, which is restricted by an urban growth boundary, a finite amount of undeveloped land and a severe housing shortage.

The most recent examination of Petaluma’s granny-unit ordinances comes about a year after the city eliminated accessory dwelling unit parking requirements, and an update in 2017 that increased allowable sizes from 640 to 720 square feet.

Monday night’s approved ordinance in part dramatically reduces the fee cost associated with constructing new units and increases maximum square footage for accessory dwelling units to 1,000 square feet.

Deputy Planning Manager Brittany Bendix said updated guidelines will soon be published on the city’s website to guide homeowners eager to take advantage of the relaxed rules. She said Petaluma’s Planning Department has already received six applications for permits and indicated there is a high amount of interest that could likely bump that number up in coming months.

Those interested in building granny units may be up and running this summer, contingent on a successful second-reading of the ordinance June 15 and a July 14 effective date.