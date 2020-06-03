21st birthdays are mild celebrations during coronavirus

or better or worse, Skyler Ito-Lutz has not run the gantlet this year.

Ito-Lutz, the youngest among his core group of friends, had been on the shooting end of the ritual several times. He’s an avid paintballer, and the tradition in his circle goes like this: When you turn 21, the gang celebrates with a paintball outing the following Saturday. The final act is the gantlet. Everyone forms two lines, perhaps 30 yards apart, and the birthday boy runs down the middle, trying to avoid a hail of paint pellets.

Umm … ouch?

“Ha-ha, can’t spell ‘paintball’ without ‘pain,’ ” said Ito-Lutz, who lives in Santa Rosa. “It’s not bad, it only stings for a few seconds.”

The sting of a lost opportunity took longer to subside. Because Ito-Lutz had the misfortune to turn 21 on April 21, in the depths of Sonoma County’s stay-at-home order.

The coronavirus pandemic has been the great destroyer of life’s landmark occasions. Mother’s Day came and went meekly. Graduation ceremonies are going online. Funerals have been limited to nuclear family and poignant video messages. Weddings? What are those?

It’s possible 2020 has capsized no rite of passage more than the 21st birthday, an occasion known (if not always remembered) for pub crawls, rounds of tequila shots and heedless, adult abandon. Those things are hard to accomplish when every bar in a hundred-mile radius is closed to the public.

“I was heartbroken, to say the least,” said Jordan Bates, who lives in Rohnert Park and turned 21 on April 1. “All of my friends were already 21, and I was the last one to hit that milestone. My mom kept asking me what I wanted to do for my birthday, to which I would reply ‘nothing’ and ‘it doesn’t matter because April is canceled.’ ”

The month wasn’t canceled, though. In fact, it seemed to last forever. What was revoked was Bates’ excitement.

So was Malloy Schaffner’s. The vision of his 21st birthday had crystallized months before. He and three friends would spend the day at Galaxy’s Edge, the year-old Disneyland attraction popularly known as Star Wars Land. Schaffner doesn’t care much for alcohol. But after visiting the park for his senior trip, he was inspired.

“I thought, ‘When I turn 21, I’d love to have my first drink ever in Oga’s Cantina,’ ” Schaffner said. “Not to be a nerd or anything.”

His birthday was May 24. Disneyland was as silent as a galaxy far, far away.

Ito-Lutz’s plans went beyond paintball. He drives a beer truck for a living, and delivers to most of the bars in Cotati at least once a week. When are you gonna come in for a beer, the bar managers would ask him. Finally, Ito-Lutz had an answer: April 21, 2020.

“Definitely threw a wrench in my celebration plans,” he said of the pandemic.

Barring a shelter-in-place miracle, their misery is about to receive some company in Alison Cravo. The Santa Rosa native will turn 21 on June 8. A Chico State student currently sheltering with her boyfriend in Redding, she’ll return to Sonoma County for a family get-together on the big day. But her grandparents won’t be able to attend, and it’s not the luxurious wine tasting experience she had been waiting for.