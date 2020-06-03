Sonoma County sheriff signals unity with supervisors, but public criticism is scathing

Sheriff Mark Essick made a special appearance Tuesday before the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, seeking to make peace with fellow elected leaders after an abrupt split and bruising conflict at the top of county government last week over his unexpected decision to stop enforcing local health restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The display of unity at the board’s virtual meeting followed an agreement announced Monday to have his department resume enforcement of the health order based on what he and board Chairwoman Susan Gorin said would be greater transparency and collaboration on a more balanced approach in deciding what business operations and public activities can resume in the coming weeks and months.

Essick acknowledged Gorin and other supervisors for their leadership and willingness to work together, as well as that of county Health Officer Sundari Mase and her boss Barbie Robinson, the director of health services.

“I’m very optimistic that we have a clear path forward that is agreeable to all of us, and it is in the best interest of Sonoma County,” the sheriff said.

It’s not clear how easily Essick will win back the trust of constituents who disagreed with his stance, however. Dozens of outraged residents wrote and called the board, or spoke during the online meeting to express disapproval and disgust with his stand. Many called for his ouster.

Santa Rosa attorney Bart Weitzenberg said Essick had displayed a “delusional sense of power.”

Public health decisions, said Chris Hunt of Healdsburg, should be made by the health officer, “not through back-of-the-napkin analysis by a sheriff who is neither trained nor elected to make such decisions.”

Essick had left the meeting when those comments were aired.

In an afternoon interview, he said he was aware of passionate opinions on the matter. Taking in criticism is “part of being an elected official,” he said.

But he said his stance “spurred some robust conversation and, at the end of the day, I worked with our other elected officials and we reached a compromise, one that we all feel good about, one that we all felt we could stand behind 100%.”

His brief board appearance capped a whirlwind few days sparked by his shocking announcement Thursday afternoon that his department would no longer enforce provisions in the county health order that were more restrictive than what the state prescribed.

His decision came two days after Mase decided to hold back on allowing in-house restaurant dining, appointments at barbershops and salons, reopening of more retail stores and limited indoor worship services even though Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized such activities where allowed by counties.

Mase, who now says she is likely to permit all such activities beginning this weekend barring a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, said last week it was premature to move forward because of a sudden increase in illness and hospitalizations. She also said she needed to wait to see if there was any impact from a round of newly allowed activities permitted just days earlier.

But Essick said the decision ignored the suffering of individuals and families crushed by the despair of lost income and work, and reinforced a system that allowed certain business sectors to operate while others could not, though he contended they offered no greater risk of viral exposure.