‘Robust warming trend’ to send Bay Area temperatures soaring

Back-to-back days of heat are in the forecast for the Bay Area Tuesday and Wednesday as what the National Weather Service calls a “robust warming trend” bakes the region.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than they were on Monday as a ridge of high pressure spreads across the region.

Concord is expected to see a high of 99 degrees on Tuesday, Santa Rosa 92, Santa Cruz 82, San Francisco 81 and Half Moon Bay 74.

On Wednesday, there will be more widespread warming in the valleys and a heat advisory is in effect across inland areas 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Inland locations will see temperatures in the upper-90s and low-100s and coastal areas will be in high-70s to low-80s. Livermore is expected to see a high of 101 degrees, Concord 101, Napa 98, San Jose 97, Santa Rosa 94, San Francisco 81 and Half Moon Bay 74.

The Bay Area saw its first heat wave of the year last week and this spell of warm weather is expected to be less severe and shorter in duration.

“There will be relief on Thursday,” said National Weather Service forecaster Scott Rowe. “The cooling will first be felt along the coast and the most noticeable cooling for inland areas will be on Friday.”

On Thursday, temperatures could be 5 to 10 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday.