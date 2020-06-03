Petaluma High graduate Spillane celebrates after tough road

Petaluma High graduate Aidan Spillane didn’t have the easiest road to his diploma, so when the 17-year-old reached that milestone, his family wanted to celebrate. On May 30, his family and friends brought pomp and circumstance to their neighborhood, decorating Tunzi Parkway with purple balloons, purple banners, purple everything.

Aidan has been diagnosed with an ailment that affects his brain called polymicrogyria which limits his motor skills and can trigger epileptic seizures. But that didn’t stop Aidan from leading a procession up and down Tunzi last weekend to receive the diploma presented by his mother, Jobbie Spillane, as dozens of friends and neighbors cheered.

Throughout the proceedings high school friends — who knew Aidan as Petaluma High’s waterboy, a job he loved — drove down the little one-block street between Upham and Baker, in cars and trucks decorated with signs to wish Aidan well.

Aidan wasn’t up for an interview, but when his mother asked him what graduation meant to him, he signed “sad and proud of self.”

When she asked him to elaborate, he signed “sad not waterboy anymore and proud to finish high school.” When asked what it meant to him to have all those people help him celebrate on Saturday, he signed, “scared and overstimulated.”

I asked Jobbie how the celebration made Aidan feel. She said: “He signed love.”