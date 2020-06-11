Petaluma schools eye options for next year

Petaluma students face an uncertain future after closing out the school year with 2½ months of online classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A normally quiet summer for Petaluma school officials has transitioned to urgent planning for next school year, a shifting target as county health orders change weekly.

With county education guidelines still being crafted, Petaluma City Schools District officials are planning various options for the coming school year, including distance learning, classroom instruction and a hybrid of both options.

“Families will have some choice in their reintegration,” said Gary Callahan, superintendent of the district that represents 7,500 students. “There will be options. We are in unprecedented times, which require the ability to be flexible.”

Callahan said the Sonoma County Office of Education will be finalizing a list of guidelines in the next two weeks for local school districts to follow in order to return to school. In the meantime, the district is sorting through responses from a survey asking families about their preference for student placement next year.

The options families are asked to choose from are school-based instruction, distance learning and independent study.

In the school-based scenario, students would return to normal school activities as allowable under state and county health guidelines. Callahan said this could mean students would come to school for a portion of the week to smaller class sizes while also receiving distance learning.

In the distance learning scenario, students would continue with the online instruction they have been receiving since March. Students would be enrolled in the same class as students receiving school-based instruction. Classroom instruction would be presented in a format that both in-class and at-home students could access.

In the independent study scenario, students would complete the same amount of course work as students in a classroom setting, but they would independently complete assignments at home and connect for a scheduled appointment with an independent study teacher once a week.

The state Department of Education this week released guidelines for reopening schools, including temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and extensive hand washing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on everything we know about providing education,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, according to the AP. “It forces us to enter into a new conversation about the way we provide instruction.”

Callahan said he does not expect classroom instruction to be an option at the beginning of the year for schools on a year-round calendar, but could be available for the start of the traditional school year. Year-round schools start on July 16 while other students go back to school on Aug. 12.

With research showing online instruction not nearly as effective as classroom learning, education officials want to get students back into classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so. The forced home-schooling also places a burden on families with working parents and no childcare as parents return to work.

“It puts a tremendous burden on the workforce and families,” Callahan said. “We really understand that.”

Another logistical hurdle with starting a new school year in distance learning: new teachers and classes. Callahan said this spring’s transition to distance learning was smoother because students had most of the school year to get to know their teachers and classmates. But going into a new online class with a new teacher could set students back even further, Callahan said.

Callahan said the district is “planning for the worst case scenario,” of starting the year remotely, and he gave the odds of classrooms reopening by August at 50-50.

“If we get the go ahead, we’ll be ready,” he said. “It’ll be smaller class sizes. The (county) mitigation plan will determine that. We’re anxious to get a plan in place to get moving with these logistics.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)