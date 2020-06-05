Subscribe

Grass fire erupts near Lakeville Highway in Petaluma, growing to 125 acres in under 3 hours

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 5, 2020, 4:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

State and local fire agencies are tackling a grass fire near Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma near Browns Lane, growing to 125 acres and reaching 50% containment according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said crews have halted the Lakeville Fire’s forward progress.

Initial dispatch reports indicate the first 911 calls were received around 3:15 p.m., with gusts pushing the Lakeville Fire from 20 acres at 4 p.m. to more than 60 acres at the start of the next hour.

Powers said multiple local and state agencies are responding, a rumble of air and ground crews that is audible from the east side of town.

Dry grass and strong gusts caused a “dangerous rate of spread” as the fire continued to grow near Browns Lane, Powers said.

No structures have been damaged and as of 6 p.m. Powers said there is currently no threat to nearby structures and there are no road closures.

Lakeville Highway is a main artery in and out of town, connecting visitors and commuters to Sonoma, Napa and Interstate 80.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Powers said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

(You can reach Petaluma Argus-Courier Staff Writer Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com. On Twitter @KathrynPlmr. Press Democrat Staff Writer Yousef Baig contributed to this story, reachable at yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com)

