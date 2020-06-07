Hundreds turn out for second weekend of Petaluma’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations

For a second consecutive weekend, crowds of peaceful demonstrators converged on Petaluma’s downtown streets to protest police brutality and the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

Approximately 300 people walked the roughly 2.5-miles round-trip from Walnut Park to the Petaluma Police Department headquarters along Petaluma Boulevard.

Residents of all ages participated, including numerous families with small children as well as many high school and college-aged Petalumans.

The group took a knee and observed eight minutes and 46-seconds of silence in recognition of the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to criminal complaints.

A group roughly similar in size participated in the first large-scale Black Lives Matter demonstration last Sunday, which took demonstrators from downtown Petaluma to the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and back.

