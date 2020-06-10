Casa Grande grad Torkelson selected No. 1 in MLB draft

There was no surprise, but a great deal of delight and excitement in the Spencer Torkelson home Wednesday evening when it was announced that the 20-year-old Casa Grande High School graduate was the first player chosen in the 2020 Major League baseball draft, picked by the by the Detroit Tigers.

“I’m on my way,” the Arizona State University player texted minutes after it was made official what most baseball analysts had been predicting for days leading up to the draft.

A first baseman at ASU, the Tigers are considering him as a possible third baseman, a position he played in high school.

“We know he can play first, but our scouts strongly feel that he can play third base and that’s our intent at this point,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said on ESPN’s draft broadcast. “He’s exactly the type of player we hoped would be there with the first pick. At this point, we’re going to send him at out as a third baseman.”

Torkelson is the fourth Arizona State player to go No. 1 overall in the MLB draft and the first in more than 40 years since Bob Horner was chosen in 1978.

Of course, he still has to sign to officially become a Detroit Tiger. He is being advised by Scott Boras and his slot value as the first pick is $8,415,300.

In a world of analytics, Torkelson’s numbers alone made him a prime candidate to be a high draft pick.

In high school, he batted .429 as a freshman varsity player, .376 as a sophomore, .442 as a junior and .486 as a senior. His .612 on-base percentage as a senior attests to the respect given to him by high school pitchers.

Although he has always hit for power, it wasn’t until he reached Arizona State that his bat really exploded. After hitting seven home runs in 29 games in his senior year at Casa Grande, he hit a nation-leading 25 in his freshman year at ASU, shattering now-retired Giants slugger Barry Bonds’ record of 11.

Torkelson said even he was a little surprised by the power boost.

“I always had some decent power, but it didn’t translate consistently until my freshman year at ASU,” he said recently. “I worked out all fall and worked with batting coaches every day. It just all clicked for me.”

By the end of his first college season, he had batted .320, hit 25 home runs, scored 59 runs and driven in 53 in 55 games, with had a gaudy .743 slugging percentage. He led the Pac-12 in slugging, runs, total bases and home runs.

He received a cluster of All-America and National Honors and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, symbolic of the best college player in the country. (As a testament to the talent in Sonoma County, the winner of the Golden Spikes that year was Andrew Vaughn, who prepped at Maria Carrillo and had just finished his sophomore season at Cal.)

Torkelson, meanwhile, joined three others, including another Casa Grande High School graduate Phil Lowery, as the only freshmen in ASU history to be named All-America.

There was no sophomore slump. In his second season at ASU, Torkelson batted .351 with 85 hits in 57 games, scored 69 runs and drove in 66. He also hit another 23 home runs. Once again, there was a truck load of All-America and national awards.