Farmers markets in Sonoma County adjust to coronavirus rules

Don Davanzo was on the hunt for just the right freshly-picked produce.

Not finding what he wanted at one local farmers market, the 68-year-old Bennett Valley resident drove across town to Santa Rosa’s other Wednesday farm-to-table pop-up. Davanzo and his wife also keep a large garden and have still made weekly trips to the grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic, but some of the region’s finest vegetables and fruits just can’t be had through the automatic doors of a big-box chain.

“Fresh produce you can’t get. These kinds of mushrooms you can’t get — porcini and maitake,” he said through a face covering. “Once in a while you see them at the Whole Foods, but it’s a lot more expensive.”

It’s foodie faithfuls like Davanzo who have kept the weekly, outdoor farmers markets afloat across the region during the first two months of the stay-at-home orders that restricted public activities. Equipped with masks and a willingness to adjust to new protocols, such as keeping proper distance and no longer personally gripping the perfect peach, the markets have sustained themselves with smaller crowds as they prep for the fast-approaching peak harvest season.

March, which is typically a down period for farmers markets because of limited winter crop yields, acted as a dress rehearsal for adapting to new public health guidelines. Those changes included adding hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations, spacing booths at least 6 feet apart and, where possible, deemphasizing the use of cash.

Shoppers’ concerns about contracting COVID-19 at high-traffic grocery stores led to an initial spike of patrons at the region’s farmers markets, according to Kayla Hayden, senior market manager for the Walnut Creek-based California Farmers’ Markets Association, which oversees markets across the Bay Area.

“The first two weeks of that panic buying, we sold a lot,” she said. “We saw little bit of a decline in customers that came out (afterwards), but still our die-hard fan base, they never really left us because the farmers market customer will shop at farmers markets no matter what. They know the freshness and nutrients and the shorter supply chain.”

Nonetheless, market managers and vendors had to quickly navigate a learning curve of new protocols, which reduced the personal interactions between farmers and their customers. Vendors were told to change the layout of their booths, put up ropes to prohibit entry and begin using plastic bags or individually wrapping products. Many upgraded to touchless credit card readers.

“It’s just money hand and food hand, unless I have a partner,” said Rachel Walker, of Red Bird Bakery, wearing one black latex glove. “So just no cross-contamination is our goal. Otherwise we’re ‘Don’t breathe on my food’ kind of people anyway.”

But the process could get more challenging as more customers visit the county’s dozen or so markets with the return of the peak season’s expanded offerings, said Pegi Ball, manager of the year-round market held twice a week in the Luther Burbank Center parking lot. She is turning her focus to the gradual return of vendors selling non-food items.

“It’s been a big adjustment,” Ball said. “To do the spacing that we need to do, we have to be careful about how many we let come back, and we’re being very careful so that we’re not perceived as more than a farmers market. It is a farmers market, we’re an essential provider and it isn’t life as normal.”