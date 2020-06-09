Shoppers return as downtown Petaluma reopens

For the first time in nearly three months, parking along Petaluma’s downtown streets Saturday was once again tough to come by.

The stream of masked shoppers, diners and casual strollers didn’t appear to mind, dousing Petaluma streets with an animation not seen since February. On Kentucky Street, couples sipped margaritas in front of Mi Pueblo, young women browsed in Threads A Boutique and families exited Copperfield’s Books laden with bags.

It was a jolting return to commercial activity Saturday, the first day Sonoma County’s revised health order took effect allowing more walk-in restaurant dining and shopping under strict distancing, mask and cleaning guidelines.

“It’s like a switch was turned on, there are all these people in the same place at the same time again,” said Copperfield’s Petaluma General Manager Amber Read. “We’ve had curbside pickup for a few weeks now but customers were staggered. This is really different.”

Already busy streets momentarily became packed Saturday afternoon as well, as hundreds of masked demonstrators holding Black Lives Matter signs passed through downtown on their way to the Petaluma Police Department headquarters.

For business owners, the influx of people was almost visually surreal, nearly accustomed to the sights of emptied streets week after week.

The crowds didn’t end at Cucina Paradiso’s front door on Petaluma Boulevard, chef and owner Dennis Hernandez explained, pointing to a full list of dinner reservations. The order allowing indoor seating came down just in the nick of time, he said, as gusty winds ruled out serving people on the restaurant’s newly-created riverside Water Street dining area.

“Serving outdoors really depends on the weather, that’s the only drawback. We can seat 70 out there,” Hernandez said. “Inside, we used to have 24 tables in our dining room but now we’re only going to have 10.”

While capacity is impacted, the Italian restaurant has enjoyed a steady flow of take-out orders in the last two months. Most importantly for Hernandez, he was able to hire back his full kitchen staff, four waiters and three bussers after operating half-capacity since closing in mid-March.

“A lot of these people have worked here for many, many years. It really is like a family, especially in the kitchen,” he said.

The new order, which took effect a minute past midnight Saturday, also opens houses of worship and hair salons. Several patrons of Boulevard Barber’s excitedly twiddled their thumbs waiting in line for their turn, grown-out beards peeking out from behind masks.

Next door, stylist April Shannon with Salt & Honey hair salon deftly affixed a brunette woman with a gown and got to work. It had been non-stop cuts and colors, with numerous passersby poking their shaggy heads in to see if she could squeeze them in soon.

As excited as she was to be back to work, scissors and brush in hand, she said the regulations have made the experience and customer-service element less pleasurable.

“It’s weird right now because we can’t make an experience out of it like we used to,” Shannon said. “We can’t serve wine or let people stay here a while and really relax, we still have to be very careful right now.”

While many business owners and customers were enthusiastic about the reopening, darkened storefronts and visible closed signs remain sprinkled throughout downtown streets. Some places such as Whisper Sisters are closed for good, some landmark establishments like McNear’s and Seared are temporarily closed, and a handful of shops hung an assortment of hand-written notes expressing limited hours or temporary closures.