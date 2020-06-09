Argus-Courier wins 13 California Journalism Awards

The Petaluma Argus-Courier won two first place awards and received 13 total honors from the California Journalism Awards.

In most categories, the entries were judged against work produced by weekly newspapers in California with 4,300 to 11,000 subscribers.

“The Petaluma Argus-Courier continues to be one of the most decorated weeklies in the entire state,” said Argus-Courier Publisher Emily Charrier. “In a time when many hometown newspapers are struggling to survive, the editorial staff goes above and beyond to provide Petaluma with local journalism of the highest quality.”

Photographer Crissy Pascual won first place for a photo essay about transgender children and second place for a news photo about the government shutdown.

Editorial cartoonist Pete McDonnell won first place among all weeklies in the state for a cartoon about the Petaluma library upgrades.

Sports Editor John Jackson won second place for a story about a St. Vincent High School football game. He shared second place for best sports section with page designer Frank Marqua, who also won fourth place for page layout and design.

News Editor Kathryn Palmer took second place for a story about the Kincade fire.

Former News Editor Yousef Baig won second place for a story about transgender children.

Editor Matt Brown won second place for a story on commuting, third place for a story on Petaluma’s slaughterhouse, and fourth place for profile and editorial writing.

The staff took fourth for general excellence.