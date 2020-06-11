Coronavirus scuttles Petaluma wedding plans

For Petaluma natives and high school sweethearts Melissa Byrne and Jake Sablik, their wedding planned for September 19, 2020 appeared to fall into place perfectly.

The pair met in high school when they were both 16. Sablik went to Saint Vincent de Paul, Byrne was a student at Casa Grande High School. Even through four years of long-distance attending colleges 500 miles apart, they always knew they would tie the knot.

“We had always talked about getting married after college,” Byrne said, who lives in Petaluma with Sablik and their new puppy, Bowie. “Even in high school we knew we were going to get married one day. We gave each other promise rings. It was always just a matter of when.”

27-year-old Sablik popped the question at the stroke of midnight New Year’s Day 2019, and by that summer, they had everything booked and their deposits paid. 26-year-old Byrne found her perfect dress in July.

But once cases of coronavirus began multiplying in California and the county entered shelter-in-place mid-March, the two found themselves in the dark over just how – and when – they could hold the wedding that they had invested so much time and money.

With large gatherings banned for the foreseeable future as the virus continues to spread both in California and most parts of the world, the typical wedding is essentially canceled. In its place, couples, wedding planners and vendors are left with limited options.

Some couples are eschewing the event entirely in favor of a small civil ceremony. Many are postponing their nuptials to next year. Others, like Byrne and Sablik, are looking at participating in a growing trend amid the pandemic: a “minimoney”, holding a small gathering this year and allowing others to watch virtually while moving the large reception to 2021.

“A few weeks ago I started to get so sad,” Byrne said. “I had always thought about getting married one day and I know we will. But once I went to all the vendors, chose things, and I had everything planned, the idea of letting all of it go was really hard.”

Byrne, a nurse at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, said even if events are suddenly allowed, she can’t imagine ever feeling comfortable inviting 150 of her closest friends and family while the virus remains a significant threat.

Denise Kramer, the couple’s wedding planner, has been walking them and her other clients through these options over the past few months. It’s been a strain on her as well, finding herself at the start of what is normally a packed wedding season without any events on the books.

“It was like somebody just turned the faucet off,” Kramer said. “If I didn’t have a savings account I would be out on the street right now.”

The Petaluma-based wedding planner said she usually holds between 18 and 24 weddings a year. So far, she’s held just two, both in early March before the public health orders came down the pipeline. Of the remaining 16 weddings she had on the books for 2020, seven postponed to next year, one is still going forward but with just 10 attendees, and another eight are still holding on for the possibility of an event late this year. But even that plan comes with heightened risk now that wedding season in wildfire-prone Sonoma County.