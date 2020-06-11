Subscribe

Coronavirus scuttles Petaluma wedding plans

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 11, 2020, 8:57AM
For Petaluma natives and high school sweethearts Melissa Byrne and Jake Sablik, their wedding planned for September 19, 2020 appeared to fall into place perfectly.

The pair met in high school when they were both 16. Sablik went to Saint Vincent de Paul, Byrne was a student at Casa Grande High School. Even through four years of long-distance attending colleges 500 miles apart, they always knew they would tie the knot.

“We had always talked about getting married after college,” Byrne said, who lives in Petaluma with Sablik and their new puppy, Bowie. “Even in high school we knew we were going to get married one day. We gave each other promise rings. It was always just a matter of when.”

27-year-old Sablik popped the question at the stroke of midnight New Year’s Day 2019, and by that summer, they had everything booked and their deposits paid. 26-year-old Byrne found her perfect dress in July.

But once cases of coronavirus began multiplying in California and the county entered shelter-in-place mid-March, the two found themselves in the dark over just how – and when – they could hold the wedding that they had invested so much time and money.

With large gatherings banned for the foreseeable future as the virus continues to spread both in California and most parts of the world, the typical wedding is essentially canceled. In its place, couples, wedding planners and vendors are left with limited options.

Some couples are eschewing the event entirely in favor of a small civil ceremony. Many are postponing their nuptials to next year. Others, like Byrne and Sablik, are looking at participating in a growing trend amid the pandemic: a “minimoney”, holding a small gathering this year and allowing others to watch virtually while moving the large reception to 2021.

“A few weeks ago I started to get so sad,” Byrne said. “I had always thought about getting married one day and I know we will. But once I went to all the vendors, chose things, and I had everything planned, the idea of letting all of it go was really hard.”

Byrne, a nurse at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, said even if events are suddenly allowed, she can’t imagine ever feeling comfortable inviting 150 of her closest friends and family while the virus remains a significant threat.

Denise Kramer, the couple’s wedding planner, has been walking them and her other clients through these options over the past few months. It’s been a strain on her as well, finding herself at the start of what is normally a packed wedding season without any events on the books.

“It was like somebody just turned the faucet off,” Kramer said. “If I didn’t have a savings account I would be out on the street right now.”

The Petaluma-based wedding planner said she usually holds between 18 and 24 weddings a year. So far, she’s held just two, both in early March before the public health orders came down the pipeline. Of the remaining 16 weddings she had on the books for 2020, seven postponed to next year, one is still going forward but with just 10 attendees, and another eight are still holding on for the possibility of an event late this year. But even that plan comes with heightened risk now that wedding season in wildfire-prone Sonoma County.

“A month ago I said, let’s wait and see. Well, it’s a month later and we still don’t know much,” Kramer said. “Even if we could plan a wedding, we will have to socially distance and wear masks. How are we doing to distance on a dance floor? How do you eat cake with a mask on?”

Kramer estimates roughly 20% of her clients, like Byrne and Sablik, are locals. The rest fly in from all over, attracted to the Wine Country atmosphere and increasingly to the small-town charm of Petaluma. These destination weddings cost roughly $60,000, she said, with an average of 100 guests spending between $2,000 and $3,000 on hotel rooms, food, wine tours and shopping.

It’s a similar obstacle for Petaluma-based wedding planner Samar Hattar, who plans luxury destination weddings through her business Blissful Events. For the first time since 2007, she will not have a single wedding to plan this year. All have been moved to 2021.

She said she’s had to take on the role of wedding planner and couple’s therapist, spending hours on the phone with clients that live as far away as Japan as they scrap their plans and look toward next year.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially for couples going through an exciting time in their lives and all of a sudden having to put that on pause,” Hattar said. “Then there are people who have been directly affected by Covid-19 who are feeling grief for family members. Some people just don’t feel good about holding a celebration right now.”

For those weddings that have moved, many have been downsized. For Hattar, who has worked closely with local vendors and small businesses for years, she’s worried how they’ll be able to survive after a full year of next to zero profits followed by significantly pared down events in 2021.

One such vendor is owner of Petaluma-based Sweetbay Photography, Opal Gaines. Last year she captured 118 weddings, roughly 20 of them in Petaluma while the rest were held throughout Northern California.

“I’ve never encountered anything like this in 15 years when all of a sudden all of my income is suddenly taken,” Gaines said. “There’s always been wedding season every year I count on.”

Similarly, Lydia Hansen and her sister Lindsay O’Hara are finding themselves smack dab in the middle of wedding season without any weddings at their venue space Olympia’s Valley Estate off Walker Road in Petaluma.

The sisters usually hold a wedding at their picturesque farmstead and barn venue every weekend between the months of April and October.

“The wedding industry here in Petaluma has really grown over the past several years, and with all these cancellations it’s so much money lost. We have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Hansen said.

The working ranch where the venue is situated is family-owned, and Hansen and O’Hara rely entirely on the income that the wedding venue creates.

A few days ago, Byrne learned her venue won’t allow her to postpone until two months before their wedding date. So the couple is planning to take things as they come, Byrne explained in an email, expecting they won’t know exactly where they’ll say ‘I do’ until late July. Either way, it won’t be the 150-person affair she imagined for 2020.

“Nonetheless, we will get married anyway on Sep. 19, whether it’s at our venue, in a backyard, or on the top of a mountain or at a beach,” she said. “We’re rolling with it.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

