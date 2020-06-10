Demonstrators block traffic marching through downtown to call for police defunding

Half of Petaluma Boulevard temporarily shut down Tuesday afternoon as roughly 200 protesters marched peacefully through historic downtown to police headquarters, marking the beginning of a second week of anti-police brutality demonstrations in Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

A handful of protesters on bikes corralled the crowd as they spilled onto one side of the two-lane thoroughfare, police vehicles trailing behind and blocking intersections to incoming traffic. Passing cars often honked in support and dozens of employees and patrons stood in business doorways applauding the procession as they walked by.

Unlike previous protests, the youth-led demonstration is the first to voice what has recently become a growing demand to defund local police departments. The movement calls for cities to redirect funds and invest more in community services and programs meant to support communities of color.

“This is my first protest, I had been waiting for something more local,” Petaluma resident Laura Tuscher said through a mask. “And with what I’ve learned over the past few weeks, I think defunding is a good strategy so I wanted to show my support.”

Nearly all participants wore masks and held homemade signs, several of the hand-scrawled messages chastising city council for its recent 5-2 vote approving a nearly $80,000 semi-automatic rifle purchase to replace and expand the department’s stock. Several protesters said they view the purchase as a misguided investment in instruments of force and said they think the money should have been used for community-based programs instead.

Once the group reached the department, protesters settled in underneath the shade of a few trees as a line of speakers took to a megaphone to recount instances of racism and prejudice in Petaluma, some sharing personal stories of negative interactions with the Petaluma police and with officers of other police departments.

Resident and Casa Grande High School graduate Sebastian Reyes said he has experienced racism as Latino growing up in Petaluma.

“I want change in this city, I’m tired of it,” Reyes said. “We live in a city where everyone says ‘there’s no problem, it’s quiet, it’s okay, there’s no racism around here.’ That is some s--t, ain’t it? This is one of the quietest, most racist cities I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Tuesday’s protest.

Thousands have signed a petition online calling for the defunding of the Petaluma police, a tally that reached more than 3,500 by Tuesday evening.

A second peaceful demonstration against police brutality is scheduled for this evening at 8:30 p.m. outside police headquarters. The event, organized by Petaluma resident Quin McCormick, will feature 100 luminaria with names of black Americans killed by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)