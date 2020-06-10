Woman suspected of threatening Petaluma officers with knife

Petaluma police were able to defuse a potentially dangerous situation Monday after they said a 51-year-old woman threatened officers with a knife.

Lynette Murillo, a homeless resident of Petaluma, faces one felony and three misdemeanor charges including threatening an officer and brandishing a weapon at an officer.

Police said Murillo was yelling and throwing objects onto Lakeville Street near D Street Monday afternoon.

When officers tried to speak with her, Sgt. Patrick Gerke said, she brandished a knife at the officers and then charged at them.

“The officers were able to move behind their patrol vehicle and Murillo stopped advancing towards them,” he said.

Traffic was halted on Lakeville Street as officers began to negotiate with Murillo.

“During the negotiations Murillo eventually threw the knife away from herself and the officers. Once Murillo was no longer armed with a knife, officers were able to safely take her into custody,” Gerke said.

She was not injured, he said.

Murillo was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for threatening an officer and drug charges. Her bail was set at $10,000.