Subscribe

Petaluma protesters call for change

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 10, 2020, 11:25AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality marched through Petaluma multiple days this week, part of a sustained campaign of demonstrations across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The largest demonstration was Saturday, when approximately 300 people walked the 2½-mile round-trip from Walnut Park to the Petaluma Police Department headquarters along Petaluma Boulevard.

Residents of all ages participated, including numerous families with small children as well as many high school and college-aged Petalumans.

The group took a knee and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in recognition of the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to criminal complaints.

Earlier in the week, about 200 students participated in a peaceful demonstration June 3, starting at Walnut Park and ending on the doorstep of Petaluma Police Department headquarters.

Recent Casa Grande High School graduate and accomplished athlete Lillian McCoy, who is black, co-organized and led the group to bring more attention to police brutality and acts of racism.

“When I walk by myself downtown, people have honked at me and used the ‘N-word’ at me,” McCoy said. “If I go into stores I usually don’t go into, I’m followed. There are times where it’s definitely hard to be black in Petaluma.”

Many protesters hoisted “Black Lives Matter” signs and knelt in front of the police department with fists raised. Several families with young kids joined the student-led demonstration, and chants were oftentimes drowned out by continuous honks of approval from passing cars.

Lt. Tim Lyons joined last Wednesday’s demonstration, flashing peace signs and briefly kneeling alongside protesters.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, half of Petaluma Boulevard temporarily shut down as roughly 200 protesters marched peacefully through historic downtown to police headquarters as calls grew to defund or disband police departments across the country.

Signs of the movement’s impact emerged Tuesday as Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano said the department was suspending a controversial chokehold that can be fatal if applied improperly. Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier suspended training of the technique.

Savano said the department was working with city leaders to conduct a review of the carotid hold before deciding whether to make the ban final.

“We’re hearing about it at all different levels,” Savano said of concerns over the use of the carotid hold. “I felt it was in the best interest for our officers and our community to suspend (the hold) for now.”

Protesters at Tuesday’s event for the first time professed specific criticism over the Petaluma Police Department’s recent purchase of 54 new semiautomatic police rifles and repeatedly called for city leaders to defund the department.

Casa Grande High School graduate Sebastian Reyes said he has experienced racism growing up Latino in Petaluma.

“I want change in this city, I’m tired of it,” Reyes said. “We live in a city where everyone says ‘there’s no problem, it’s quiet, it’s okay, there’s no racism around here.’ That is some s--t, ain’t it? This is one of the quietest, most racist cities I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Several protesters held hand-made signs opposing the city council’s recent 5-2 vote approving the nearly $80,000 semiautomatic rifle purchase to replace and expand the department’s preexisting stock. Protesters said they view the purchase as a misguided investment in instruments of force and said they think the money should have been used for community-based programs instead.

“This is my first protest, I had been waiting for something more local,” Petaluma resident Laura Tuscher said. “And with what I’ve learned over the past few weeks, I think defunding is a good strategy so I wanted to show my support.”

The defund movement calls for cities to redirect funds and invest more in community services and programs meant to support communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by police violence and brutality nationwide. Thousands have signed a petition online calling for the defunding of the Petaluma police, a tally that reached more than 3,500 by Tuesday evening.

Savano said he feels like his department has already been defunded following a 20% cut to the police budget during the 2008 recession and recent cuts to service.

The Petaluma Police Department is currently working on scheduling a Town Hall and reviewing policies to comply with the “8 Can’t Wait” policing reform campaign.

“We recognize we are part of the profession that has created this challenging time, so it’s our job right now to listen and continue to offer a peaceful environment for people to express their first amendment rights,” Savano said. “We are as outraged and frustrated and heartbroken over what happened in Minneapolis, my entire staff from line level to me all feel the same way. We all want to see the necessary change to make sure that doesn’t happen again, and I think the only way we can do that is to listen to the community.”

The city council on Monday will consider creating an ad hoc committee to review use-of-force protocols and draft a statement.

“I think the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ is the floor I want our police to be walking on, it’s not the ceiling,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “But I do think it may not be enough moving forward, so looking at what needs to change and what can change is a good next step.”

(The Press Democrat contributed to this report. Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine