Petaluma protesters call for change

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality marched through Petaluma multiple days this week, part of a sustained campaign of demonstrations across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The largest demonstration was Saturday, when approximately 300 people walked the 2½-mile round-trip from Walnut Park to the Petaluma Police Department headquarters along Petaluma Boulevard.

Residents of all ages participated, including numerous families with small children as well as many high school and college-aged Petalumans.

The group took a knee and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in recognition of the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to criminal complaints.

Earlier in the week, about 200 students participated in a peaceful demonstration June 3, starting at Walnut Park and ending on the doorstep of Petaluma Police Department headquarters.

Recent Casa Grande High School graduate and accomplished athlete Lillian McCoy, who is black, co-organized and led the group to bring more attention to police brutality and acts of racism.

“When I walk by myself downtown, people have honked at me and used the ‘N-word’ at me,” McCoy said. “If I go into stores I usually don’t go into, I’m followed. There are times where it’s definitely hard to be black in Petaluma.”

Many protesters hoisted “Black Lives Matter” signs and knelt in front of the police department with fists raised. Several families with young kids joined the student-led demonstration, and chants were oftentimes drowned out by continuous honks of approval from passing cars.

Lt. Tim Lyons joined last Wednesday’s demonstration, flashing peace signs and briefly kneeling alongside protesters.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, half of Petaluma Boulevard temporarily shut down as roughly 200 protesters marched peacefully through historic downtown to police headquarters as calls grew to defund or disband police departments across the country.

Signs of the movement’s impact emerged Tuesday as Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano said the department was suspending a controversial chokehold that can be fatal if applied improperly. Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier suspended training of the technique.

Savano said the department was working with city leaders to conduct a review of the carotid hold before deciding whether to make the ban final.

“We’re hearing about it at all different levels,” Savano said of concerns over the use of the carotid hold. “I felt it was in the best interest for our officers and our community to suspend (the hold) for now.”

Protesters at Tuesday’s event for the first time professed specific criticism over the Petaluma Police Department’s recent purchase of 54 new semiautomatic police rifles and repeatedly called for city leaders to defund the department.

Casa Grande High School graduate Sebastian Reyes said he has experienced racism growing up Latino in Petaluma.

“I want change in this city, I’m tired of it,” Reyes said. “We live in a city where everyone says ‘there’s no problem, it’s quiet, it’s okay, there’s no racism around here.’ That is some s--t, ain’t it? This is one of the quietest, most racist cities I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Several protesters held hand-made signs opposing the city council’s recent 5-2 vote approving the nearly $80,000 semiautomatic rifle purchase to replace and expand the department’s preexisting stock. Protesters said they view the purchase as a misguided investment in instruments of force and said they think the money should have been used for community-based programs instead.