Subscribe

Pedestrian struck, injured by SMART train in Petaluma

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 11, 2020, 8:55AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A pedestrian on the tracks in north Petaluma was struck and injured by a SMART train Thursday morning, causing the cancellation of one train and delay of others.

The person, a man whose name wasn’t available, was able to walk following the 5:35 a.m. collision, said SMART spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez.

Petaluma police and SMART authorities were both investigating.

The scene of the incident, near the underpass below Highway 101 is north of the Southpoint Boulevard crossing.

“This was quite a distance from a crossing,” Gonzalez said. “Why this person was on the rail line has not been determined.”

The collision involved the first southbound train, with 25 passengers aboard, and forced the cancellation of that train’s return trip north. None of the passengers were injured, Gonzalez said, and they were taken to the Petaluma station by vehicle.

Trains returned to normal schedule afterward.

This is the first pedestrian struck by a SMART train since November, the 13th overall since SMART launched service in August 2017.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine