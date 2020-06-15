Subscribe

‘We’re still in the second inning’: Officials worry people getting lax as businesses reopen

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2020, 8:43AM

With bars, gyms, resorts and movie theaters among the many new economic sectors about to reopen for the first time since March, it would be easy to feel like the coronavirus is behind us ­— as if Sonoma County is on the verge of moving beyond the nightmare that is the pandemic of 2020.

By week’s end, little will be left that’s not back on — massage parlors, nail salons, kids’ athletic games, vacation rentals and nightclubs among them.

But public officials say any success in moving forward is contingent upon holding down continued transmission of a still novel virus that has killed nearly 115,000 Americans, almost 5,000 in California, including four locally.

People may be going out again, conducting business and having a good time. But their ability to continue doing so depends on persistent, widespread compliance with measures known to help curb the virus’s spread, officials said.

“There’s a turning point right now,” Supervisor James Gore said recently. “It’s the reality that we’re still in the second inning.”

“We’re moving from flattening the curve to living with COVID, and living with COVID is what people need to start to prepare for,” he said.

That need to prepare was highlighted Saturday night when Sonoma County announced 30 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic began.

Staying prepared means resisting the urge to abandon facial covers, frequent and purposeful hand- washing, social distancing and other mitigations central to public health efforts put in place since March when the coronavirus was first observed to be spreading in the United States.

The risk of failure is the oft-imagined “second wave” long projected to hit in the fall, though recent modeling consulted by the state suggests a surge in California beginning in July and peaking in August or very early September.

Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said local modeling is still in the works. But she has been cautious about trying to “look in the crystal ball,” particularly given experience with earlier modeling, which far underestimated the impact a countywide shelter-in-place order imposed in March would have in restricting coronavirus transmission.

Mase says now that any change in infection rate associated with reopening of the economy depends on how well businesses apply best management practices aimed at preventing illness from spreading person-to-person between employees, customers and each other, and on each individual’s care in resuming public life.

“How effective will these measures be? That is the big question,” Mase said during a press briefing Friday. “Will they be as effective as shelter-in-place was? We don’t know the answer to that.

“We don’t know to what extent these different mitigation measures will help us continue to keep that curve flat, but I think now it’s a new era of living with COVID. We’re out there now. We just have to try our best to follow, to the extent that we can, the mitigation measures.”

Evidence of the need to do so is ubiquitous. New COVID-19 infections are spiking around the nation, even as states allow increased social and economic activity.

California cases — though rising less steeply than states like Arizona, Arkansas and South Carolina ­— have been on a clear upward trend since late May. The overall number Friday reached 3,660, a single-day bump second only to May 30, when new cases jumped by 3,705, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Virus cases increase

In Sonoma County, a total of 752 positive cases had been recorded as of Saturday — the third consecutive day with at least 21 new cases. The county’s single-day total has exceeded 20 seven times since March, twice peaking at 23 before Saturday’s record.

The total overall number of cases increased by 188 in the first 13 days of June, meaning a quarter of the total cases have come this month.

Mase, in late May, noted a rising number of infections and hospitalizations in slowing down the county’s reopening process, despite authorization from the state to allow hair salons, barbershops, in-person church services and retail store to open their doors, igniting anger in some corners and prompting Sheriff Mark Essick briefly to declare he would not enforce the county health order. Those activities are now allowed.

But the pause highlighted a deepening rift over the pace of reopening, one that Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin said had been increasingly clear from the emails in her inbox, as desperate business owners and workers on edge pleaded for lenience and others expressed alarm about an overly hasty approach.

Supervisor David Rabbitt said it’s important for people to remember that a barbershop, say, that’s restarting operations “is not opening the way they were in September,” but rather with a host of measures designed to protect both patron and barber from becoming ill.

“It’s those social mitigations that are happening in a new way,” he said.

Gorin said she now hears so many reports of people giving up masks and precautions that she fears the board may have succumbed to pressure and reopened too fast.

“I hope we remain safe, but I think realistically we’re going to see increasing numbers,” she said. “I hope not dramatically.”

Of particular and increasing concern to public officials has been the rising disparity between the number of COVID-19 cases in the Latino community, which now accounts for 76% of recorded infections despite representing just more than 27% of the population.

Latinos are statistically nine times more likely than white residents to become infected, though all the county’s statistics — as those around the country — reflect testing and contact tracing efforts designed to track down and test those who are infected.

In Sonoma County, as in many places around the country right now, the reproductive number — a statistical value used to measure how quickly the virus is spreading — has bumped up above 1 recently for the first time, putting the county’s transmission rate in the top tier of the state.

The county earlier this week ranked third, behind Kings and Imperial counties, though Mase said the driver was largely the high number of positive cases associated with families, co-workers and housemates abiding in close contact with diagnosed individuals.

Several workers and residents at senior care homes also have tested positive in the past week or so, as well, though details on those cases have not been readily available.

The administrator at Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab, Derrick Whitacre, said he had some workers become infected, but testing cleared all patients as of Monday, and all families, residents and staff had been notified.

“Anyone affected by it is informed,” Whitacre said. “We’re doing frequent testing. We’re making sure they’re safe. We’re in daily contact with public health and with CDPH.”

Warned of new wave

Mase has repeatedly told elected officials that there would be an increase in COVID-19 associated with restarting local businesses and public activity.

The question was always how much of an increase there would be and whether it would be enough to require the county to slow down or even reverse course.

It’s a prospect even acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control, whose director, Robert Redfield, sought to remind citizens Friday of their role as “active responders to this pandemic,” and warned of a marked increase in new COVID-19 cases after an extended period in which they had “relatively plateaued.”

“I know the people are eager to return to normal activities and ways of life,” Redfield said. “However, it’s important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended. As I said earlier, it’s going to be critical to continue to embrace the principles of social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a face covering in public.”

Mase and other California health officials, armed with three months’ more knowledge of coronavirus than they had in March when they first imposed blanket shutdowns of most public activity, could act in the future with what Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins described as “more of a scalpel and less of a cudgel,” surgically targeting shutdowns and enhanced restrictions around the sites, groups or functions where outbreaks occur.

7% have been tested

In the meantime, Mase said she believes the county’s relatively low overall infection numbers indicate there is likely not a substantial amount of undiagnosed COVID-19 dispersed in the community. But the county has far more public testing capacity than is being utilized, which is particularly important with a virus that some people can carry without showing symptoms.

Only a small fraction of the county’s 500,000 population, about 7%, have been tested.

Testing is readily available and, until a vaccine is available sometime well in the future, it can help pinpoint and stop transmission as people begin to circulate more freely.

“Let’s try, here in Sonoma, to implement the non-pharmaceutical interventions that we have while we loosen shelter-in-place to see if that can mitigate the surge” Mase said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

