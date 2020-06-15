Subscribe

Teenage driver arrested after Petaluma sideshow, high-speed chase across southern Sonoma County

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2020, 8:49AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Rohnert Park man suspected of starting a sideshow in southeast Petaluma on Saturday night led police on a high-speed chase across southern Sonoma County before he was arrested in Cotati, according to Petaluma police.

Ty Kumre, 18, who was driving a modified Ford Mustang, reached speeds over 100 mph as he fled on Adobe Road, Lakeville Highway and through Penngrove, where authorities paused their pursuit for safety, the Petaluma Police Department said in a statement.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and a CHP helicopter were assisting in the area when a sheriff’s deputy spotted Kumre and his 16-year-old juvenile passenger in Cotati, police said.

Authorities stopped the car and detained Kumre without incident.

Petaluma police officers initially attempted a traffic stop just before midnight when Kumre was seen doing donut maneuvers in front of a crowd that had gathered in a residential neighborhood off Frates Road.

Kumre was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, speeding and child abuse since his passenger was a juvenile. The passenger was released to a parent, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine