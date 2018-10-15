s
Longtime Petaluma Mexican favorite Mi Pueblo El Centro does not disappoint

EMILY CHARRIER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | October 15, 2018
Petaluma is awash with hip new restaurants. It’s great for the local dining scene, bringing new flavors and diversity to the city. But at many of these spots, tiny, albeit exquisitely decorated, plates can run $15 a piece, and a dinner for two with drinks can easily add up to $100 tab.

When you want big flavors and portions for small prices, Mi Pueblo El Centro is the place to go. Much like its Petaluma Boulevard counterpart Taqueria Mi Pueblo, there’s a reason this tried and true restaurant has barely changed anything, from its menu to its decor, in nearly a decade.

Walking in, the boldly colorful murals of Mexican street scenes, flowers and windows offers a warm greeting. The busy yet attentive staff will usually offer a wave, often while balancing a tray of food or a margaritas, and tell you to sit wherever you like. They’re quick to meet you at your table with menus, chips served with a delightfully spicy salsa and a creamy bean dip, plus an offer to take your drink order.

The drink menu alone will take the taste buds on a trip South of the Border. There are margaritas aplenty, in all the traditional flavors like mango, peach, pomegranate, raspberry or strawberry. Served blended or on the rocks, they come in either a regular size ($9) or large ($11) for those who need an extra kick of tequila. But be sure to look to the specials board posted by the bar for the rotating unique flavors like cucumber or cilantro. Beyond the margs, try the tropical sangria with wine, brandy, orange juice and pineapple juice ($8); or a refreshing Paloma ($8.25) made from tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda that is a perfect sunny day drink. For those who don’t want any fruit mixed into their booze, the tequila menu has 27 options including blancos ($9), reposados ($10) and anejos ($11) to try — just call a cab to avoid driving while intoxicated.

The food menu is packed with all the traditional things you’d expect to find on a Mexican menu. Most of it comes with the diner’s choice of meats, from the common varieties like shredded chicken, steak and pork, to the unusual options of tongue and beef cheeks. The servers seems fine with substitutions, whether you prefer pinto beans over refried or an extra heap of guacamole.

The carne asada chimichanga ($14.75) came perfectly crispy. While deep fried, it is lighter than you might imagine. The meat, rice and beans are expertly cooked before being combined in a flour tortilla and tossed in the fryer. The addition of crisp lettuce, cool sour cream and well-seasoned guacamole provide a nice finish for each flavorful bite. Order it with the side of beans and rice if you’re really hungry, otherwise it may be too much food. The rice, it should be noted, may be the best Mexican rice in the city — full of spice and cooked to perfection.

The burrito ($8.50-$13) is about the size of a grown woman’s forearm, and packed with flavor. Unlike some burritos, where the different ingredients are awkwardly spaced between the folds of tortilla, all of the elements make it into every bite. It may come with a tad too much sour cream for some people’s taste, but that can easily be ordered on the side if you prefer it add your own dabs. Diners get their choice of flour, spinach, sundried tomato or wheat tortillas to wrap it all together. The light but flavorful burrito sauce poured on top adds one more pop of taste for the palate.

The portion sizes are so robust, you’ll likely have leftovers after your meal. But if you prefer a massive quantity of food, the Padre Macho ($16.50) has double the amount of the normal burrito. Or, for a real gut-buster, the Gordo Macho ($35) has triple the filling and could leave you full for the rest of the week.

But do leave room for dessert, the sopapillas are not to be missed. This sweet, fried dough dusted in cinnamon sugar is a crispy and delicious end to the meal.

The service here is attentive without being overbearing. Many have been on staff for years, and are quick to get to know regular customers. The waiters keep a keen eye on drinks and know just when to ask if you need more. They are friendly and willing to take any requests with a smile.

Happy hour takes place from 3-6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, or 4-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Drinks are a few bucks cheaper as are appetizers. Unlike many Mexican spots in town, they serve a range of crisp Mexican lagers on draft. If you’re too lazy to leave your house, Door Dash will bring Mi Pueblo to you for a $1 delivery fee.

The owner has been especially generous with local nonprofits, donating gift certificates and food for events when asked. There’s many reasons this restaurant has thrived in Petaluma for years.

