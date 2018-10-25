This is the second in a four-part series exploring happy hour across the city. Look for the "related stories box" in the text for more neighborhoods.

North side happy hour

For those coming into Petaluma via my hometown of Penngrove, Twin Oaks Roadhouse offers a happy hour menu weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., which includes HopMonk beers ($4), house wine ($5), and well drinks ($5). The food menu is a homerun as far as I am concerned, with fried pickles ($3); chicken, pork or beef street tacos ($2); a cup of chili ($3); and chicken, pork or beef sliders ($4.50). If you have not yet visited the renovated Twin Oaks, the HopMonk folks have done a great job of renovating the back patio and the menu, while refraining from wiping away too much of this old roadhouse’s historic feel. Along with almost nightly music, they also have a tap dedicated to Nitro Merlin, which has quickly become my preferred beer, displacing even my long-time favorite, Guinness pub draught.

For a bit of fun, Penngrove Market offers a coffee happy hour daily from 3 to 6 p.m., with all drip coffee, no matter what the size, for only $1. They plan to add wine and beer specials shortly, so keep an eye out for that.

If you are coming down Highway 101, there are several options available right off the Old Redwood Highway exit, including Cattlemen’s, Applebee’s and one of Petaluma’s best-kept secrets, City Limits.

Applebee’s, which is locally owned, slashes prices in half for all appetizers and drinks weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse offers a happy hour menu in their saloon daily from 4 to 6 p.m. The sandwich specials include the prime rib dip ($13) and the motherlode burger ($13). The small plates include loaded potato skins ($4), blue cheese garlic bread ($4), garlic fries ($4), tri-tip tacos ($6), baby back pork ribs ($6), beef kabobs ($8) and lamb lollipops ($8.) There are four drink specials to wash all that down, all for $5 each – the horseshoe margarita, tangerine fizz, raspberry-lemon drop and featured daily wine special.

City Limits offers a variety of tasty tidbits, from burgers to wings to sliders, all on special during their nightly happy hours, which spans from 4 to 7 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to midnight. They also usually run drink and food specials during UFC fights and other sporting events. If you have not tried them yet for dinner, I highly recommend it for your next date night, it never fails to surprise us. City Limits is located in the Parkwest Casino, which most locals know as the 101 Casino.