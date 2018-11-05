Mini tub stolen (and replaced) at Pearl’s

s
Beyond the Glory is back, new mead from Heidrun Meadery, olive picking at Keller Estate and more

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | November 5, 2018, 9:05AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
Edible events

Petaluma Pie Company holds its seventh annual “Pumpkin vs. Sweet Potato” pie smack-down this Saturday, Nov. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Which one will take the title for best holiday pie? Stop in for a blind tasting and you can be the judge. Personally, I prefer a good pecan pie, and Petaluma Pie makes a great one, but I know that there are plenty of folks out there that love these veggie holiday pies. And don’t forget to order all your holiday pies well in advance, either in person or online. Nothing will make you more popular at your next holiday gathering than if you bring a handmade pie (or two) with you from Petaluma Pie. You can even opt to have their pies shipped. petalumapie.com

Beyond the Glory will reopen sometime in November, according to Staci Castro Inglin. If her name looks familiar, that’s because the Inglin family is part of the partnership that owns Seared. Although I usually recommend picking a new name for a new restaurant, the Inglin’s know what they are doing, so will surely update and improve on what Beyond the Glory had built over the years, prior to their May closing.

BYG is currently hiring for all positions. Contact Kim at the_party_girl@att.net for staffing info.

Brewster Beer Garden launches its “Winter Makers” series on Wednesday, Nov. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m., with a four-course dinner and Lagunitas craft-beer pairing. Chef Todd Shoberg has been doing a great job with the menu since taking over the kitchen a few months ago, and looks to have a delectable menu for this special event too. Guest will be greeted with a glass of Lagunitas’ Sour Pineapple, before diving into preserved-tomato bisque and beer-battered shrimp, while sipping Lagunitas IPA. Next up is a salad of beer-braised beets, spiced pumpkin seeds, ricotta and lemon poppy seeds, poured with a Pils. Alongside a glass of Lil’ Sumpin’ is the main course of “beer can” Petaluma chicken, Old Bay new potatoes, Brown Sugga pan jus and mustard greens. Last up is a cast iron Dutch baby with Gravenstein apples, cappuccino stout chantilly and a cup of cappuccino stout. Tickets are $65 and seating is limited to 25 guest, 21 and over only. brewstersbeergarden.com

Restaurant news

Della Fattoria has announced a new dinner menu, including starters of soup du jour, house focaccia, charcuterie plate (with house pickles), house-cured salmon gravadlax, summer squash and corn fritters, plus three salads — persimmon and manchego, farmer’s garden and baby lettuce, with sherry-shallot vinaigrette, plus pork belly, if you so choose. The new mains are polenta with farmer’s vegetables, farro and short ribs, linguini and clams, a French pork chop and griddled polenta cake, pan seared salmon and gnocchi, Niman Ranch burger and frites and a porterhouse steak for two. Although we have not been to dinner at Della in a while, we have fond memories of when they first started testing out a supper menu and will certainly be back soon. Dinner is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Stockhome now offers online ordering. Although we prefer to dine in the restaurant’s light and airy dining room, and especially love sharing a table with soon-to-be new friends, due to Stockhome’s popularity, sometimes it makes sense to order kebab plates, pitas, “grillen,” gravlax and Korv Kiosk to go. stockhomerestaurant.com

Pearl just passed its six-month mark and continues to wow foodies both near and far with eastern Mediterranean cuisine. Along with Stockhome, Pearl has added an excellently diverse menu to Petaluma’s vast food scene. Using fresh ingredients coupled with rejuvenated ancient recipes, owners Annette and Brian have really carved out a niche, and have quickly gained a cult following. If you have not yet tried them, I suggest you do, but take some friends with you because you will want to order everything on the menu. Better yet, Pearl is currently taking reservations for private holiday events, which is a great way to treat your friends, family or co-workers to a special holiday treat. pearlpetaluma.com

Sadly, it came to my attention that some ne’er-do-well stole the mini tub filled with succulents that decorated Pearl’s front patio. Why anyone would feel entitled to the property of another is beyond me, but clearly the Facebook group Petaluma Foodies takes special issue when that property belongs to one of our beloved restaurants, especially one that is so new to town. I think it’s because we know how special Petaluma is, and don’t want Annette and Brian to think otherwise. Although it’s gut-wrenching when someone disrespects the hard work of our new neighbors, on the flipside, it is equally heartwarming to see how true Petalumans have reacted to this travesty. As soon as it posted to Facebook, Kristin Treiber started a GoFundMe campaign to help replace the mini-tub. Additionally, all-around wonderful person Trudee Herman offered the owners of Pearl one of her spare decorative tub. It really is amazing that we live in a town where even though none of us were responsible for this theft, we all want to reach out and make it right. Search “mini-bathtub” on GoFundMe if you, too, would like to donate to the cause. If anyone has any information about the mini tub, please contact the Petaluma Police Department.

Heidrun Meadery announced its fall releases, which are always a great way to celebrate the changing seasons. Heidrun welcomes Sonoma Mountain Apiary Wildflower, California Sage Blossom and Saw Palmetto Blossom to its lineup. Sonoma Mountain Apiary Wildflower is a brand new varietal, composed of honey from hives located in an area Heidrun has never previously farmed. This means it’s a first glimpse at this particular floral terroir, which is always exciting. The hives on this Sonoma Mountain property took three years to develop. This mead shares many of the elegant and refined characteristics of an exquisite champagne and is best enjoyed on its own. The California Sage Blossom has returned after several years absence, due in large part to the heavy spring rains in the Sierra foothills in 2017, which sparked a serious sage bloom. This mead is fruity and floral and appeals to those looking for a hint of honey sweetness, and is excellent alongside a Sunday brunch, or maybe between the main and dessert courses as a palette cleanser. Saw Palmetto Blossom is made from honey out of Florida and smells like a freshly picked apple. “This mead is pleasantly lower in acidity than most of our meads, allowing for a more intimate mouthfeel,” the winery advertises. heidrunmeadery.com

Advance preview

Keller Estates holds their Olive Oil Picking and Curing class on Saturday, Nov. 17 (event time to be announced soon). Along with a relaxing day of wine tasting, guests will get to pick and cure olives. Whether looking to add hand-picked and cured olives to your favorite martini or puttanesca sauce, everyone will take home something. Tickets are $65. kellerestate.com

