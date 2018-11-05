Mini tub stolen (and replaced) at Pearl’s

Edible events

Petaluma Pie Company holds its seventh annual “Pumpkin vs. Sweet Potato” pie smack-down this Saturday, Nov. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Which one will take the title for best holiday pie? Stop in for a blind tasting and you can be the judge. Personally, I prefer a good pecan pie, and Petaluma Pie makes a great one, but I know that there are plenty of folks out there that love these veggie holiday pies. And don’t forget to order all your holiday pies well in advance, either in person or online. Nothing will make you more popular at your next holiday gathering than if you bring a handmade pie (or two) with you from Petaluma Pie. You can even opt to have their pies shipped. petalumapie.com

Beyond the Glory will reopen sometime in November, according to Staci Castro Inglin. If her name looks familiar, that’s because the Inglin family is part of the partnership that owns Seared. Although I usually recommend picking a new name for a new restaurant, the Inglin’s know what they are doing, so will surely update and improve on what Beyond the Glory had built over the years, prior to their May closing.

BYG is currently hiring for all positions. Contact Kim at the_party_girl@att.net for staffing info.

Brewster Beer Garden launches its “Winter Makers” series on Wednesday, Nov. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m., with a four-course dinner and Lagunitas craft-beer pairing. Chef Todd Shoberg has been doing a great job with the menu since taking over the kitchen a few months ago, and looks to have a delectable menu for this special event too. Guest will be greeted with a glass of Lagunitas’ Sour Pineapple, before diving into preserved-tomato bisque and beer-battered shrimp, while sipping Lagunitas IPA. Next up is a salad of beer-braised beets, spiced pumpkin seeds, ricotta and lemon poppy seeds, poured with a Pils. Alongside a glass of Lil’ Sumpin’ is the main course of “beer can” Petaluma chicken, Old Bay new potatoes, Brown Sugga pan jus and mustard greens. Last up is a cast iron Dutch baby with Gravenstein apples, cappuccino stout chantilly and a cup of cappuccino stout. Tickets are $65 and seating is limited to 25 guest, 21 and over only. brewstersbeergarden.com

Restaurant news

Della Fattoria has announced a new dinner menu, including starters of soup du jour, house focaccia, charcuterie plate (with house pickles), house-cured salmon gravadlax, summer squash and corn fritters, plus three salads — persimmon and manchego, farmer’s garden and baby lettuce, with sherry-shallot vinaigrette, plus pork belly, if you so choose. The new mains are polenta with farmer’s vegetables, farro and short ribs, linguini and clams, a French pork chop and griddled polenta cake, pan seared salmon and gnocchi, Niman Ranch burger and frites and a porterhouse steak for two. Although we have not been to dinner at Della in a while, we have fond memories of when they first started testing out a supper menu and will certainly be back soon. Dinner is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Stockhome now offers online ordering. Although we prefer to dine in the restaurant’s light and airy dining room, and especially love sharing a table with soon-to-be new friends, due to Stockhome’s popularity, sometimes it makes sense to order kebab plates, pitas, “grillen,” gravlax and Korv Kiosk to go. stockhomerestaurant.com