s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma wildlife rescues on the increase

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | November 5, 2018, 8:37AM
| Updated 13 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

For more information on Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, or to donate, visit scwildliferescue.org.

The wildlife hotline is 707-526-9453 (707-526-WILD).

Katie Woolery smiles with a sense of relief knowing how important it is to appreciate the quieter days at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.

The nonprofit rehabilitation center north west of Petaluma is on the tail end of one of its busiest years ever, with an intake of approximately 1,286 animals. The sanctuary averages about 1,000 by October.

Part of the uptick is because the center moved its hotline service on-site in June, decreasing response times, said Woolery, the assistant animal care director. Staff members now receive calls from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as opposed to the previous format, which relied on volunteers checking for messages every 30 minutes to an hour, she said.

Woolery, although, has her own theory. She believes the higher output is more about a greater level of awareness throughout Sonoma County, with residents increasingly opting for rescue services when they encounter a wild animal.

“I think the word is starting to spread a little more in the community that we exist,” Woolery said. “I’m just astounded when people are out in the middle of nowhere and they have our number for some reason. I think the community is starting to get more wildlife-friendly and realize there is somewhere to take these animals, and that’s what we really want to show people.”

The 12-acre sanctuary sits atop a hill off Mecham Road. A staff of 15 crew members and a small army of volunteers assist with a model centered on rescue, rehabilitation and release.

The center only accepts sick, injured or orphaned wildlife, Woolery said. The range of mammals is broad, with anything from raccoons, squirrels, skunks and opossums to coyotes, foxes, bobcats and mountain lions.

Raptors like hawks, eagles, owls and osprey are also treated in a separate facility on-site. However, songbirds and reptiles are taken to other specialized centers in the county, and state regulations prohibit caring for domestic animals like dogs or cats.

Recently, Wildlife Rescue has been getting calls about orphaned squirrels late in the birthing season, which usually lasts from March to October. Depending on the animal, their age and the severity of the disease or injury, hospital care can be as little as a few weeks, or as long as six months.

Typically treatment begins with rehydration, Woolery said. Specialized meals based on dietary needs, which, in some cases, resembles a salad with chopped rodents for protein, are provided.

As rehabilitation progresses, staff members test the animals to determine they can catch prey and survive without the comforts of SCWR.

Those that can are set free within a three-mile radius of where they were rescued, which is especially important for adults since they’ve already established a habitat, Woolery said.

Those that can’t survive become permanent residents, a case-by-case decision that usually happens after recovering from a catastrophic injury or an attempt by humans to habituate a wild infant.

SCWR promotes peaceful coexistence with wildlife, and uses those enclosed residents for its education outreach program, an offering designed to help the public understand and appreciate Sonoma County’s native creatures.

The center also offers an exclusion service, which provides a more humane alternative to pest control, helping permanently remove unwanted animals from walls or attics.

“We’re here. This is what we do if you have wildlife issues or you find sick, injured or orphaned wildlife,” Woolery said. “You have somewhere to take it where we can make it better.”

For more information on Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, or to donate, visit scwildliferescue.org.

The wildlife hotline is 707-526-9453 (707-526-WILD).

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma preps for pot delivery
Petaluma’s Chili Joe’s is all about comfort food
Petaluma wildlife rescues on the increase
Mini tub stolen (and replaced) at Pearl’s
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade

Executive Director Doris Duncan has launched several initiatives to encourage natural ecosystems away from the property. The most popular is the Barn Owl Maintenance Program, which provides owl boxes as a natural form of pest control for gardens and vineyards.

The nonprofit also started a predator prevention program with barnyard animals that features a live lab to teach techniques on how to protect domestic animals and livestock from wildlife.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma’s Chili Joe’s is all about comfort food
Petaluma wildlife rescues on the increase
Northern California winners at the Great American Beer Festival
Petaluma preps for pot delivery
Mini tub stolen (and replaced) at Pearl’s
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Do you know this Good Samaritan?
Casa Grande football season ends at Rancho Cotate