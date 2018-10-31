Ghost, goblins, ghouls and all the rest have been out in force since the weekend. Schools across town celebrated the spirit of Halloween with fun activities, parades and more. At Penngrove Elementary School, students and their families participated in the annual Harvest Fair event on campus. The day offered games, face painting, food and fun. Each classroom was in charge of a different game, making it a true student-inspired event. The sixth-graders created an amazing Haunted House to really create some excitement. Proceeds from the day help send Panther sixth-graders to outdoor education camp later in the school year. Penngrove is also gearing up for its Family STEM Night in early November. Just like last year, the school will provide self-paced activities where Penngrove Panther students can teach parents and other family members about the fun, hands-on learning that has been happening in STEM on campus.

—

Waugh School District Schools, Meadow and Corona Creek, hosted a joint Halloween Carnival this past weekend. The Haunted House and haunted cake walk activities were very popular, along with the face painting available to those who joined in the fun. Money raised will go to support the campuses’ teacher classroom funds. The event was coordinated by the Meadow/Corona Creek PTA, benefiting both schools.

—

Dunham Elementary School celebrated Oktoberfest on campus. The evening gathering brought school families together to carve pumpkins, enjoy a community pot luck and watch a movie on the blacktop.

—

Grant School’s annual Halloween costume parade had youngsters following a designated path throughout campus for all to see the creative outfits modeled in preparation for trick or treating later that night.

—

Loma Vista Immersion Academy welcomed students, family members and special friends during the annual celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and Family Fun Night event. With dancers, cultural foods and more, members of the school community shared the very special experience together in the quad area outside the school multi-purpose room. All activities were free and offered an incredible variety of food available for sale. It was a memorable evening recognizing the special tradition. Loma Vista first-graders followed up the busy week with their second field trip of the year on Tuesday. This was their first bus ride so all were ready to get going. They went to the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa for a fun, interactive day of discovery.

—

St. Vincent Elementary School students have been busy with community service projects. Recently, junior high students sold donuts before school to make a donation to the Make A Wish Foundation, and organized a free dress day to raise funds for Petaluma’s Mary Isaak Center. Students also volunteered at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Shollenberger Park. In addition to these special activities, teacher Elisabeth Telucci reports the school held a dance and asked guests for school supplies or a cash donation to attend. They collected a big supply of items, and with the additional cash donations ordered more school supplies to add to the collection being shared with students at several other schools in the community. Admissions Coordinator Danielle Rynning noted the Leadership staff on campus is proud of the SVES students who are learning how to be responsible citizens and active members of the community.

—

Congratulations to all the players at Casa Grande High and Petaluma High on a very exciting 2018 Egg Bowl game this past weekend. This annual cross-town competition was resurrected last year. The game changes home field each year with Petaluma High hosting it this year. It was a close one with lots of energy and school spirit on both sides. Casa Grande High made a last-minute score to win the game, 37-36. Well played by all!