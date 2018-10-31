(1 of ) First graders Sophia Soto, left, and Bryn Williams walk in their class's Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) First grader Addison Patane, right, checks out the horns on her classmate Gretel Perez Ayala's costume, at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) First grade teacher Pedro De Luna greets Andre Rodilles and his other students before their Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Jamie Williams blows a kiss to her daughter Bryn as parents snap photos of their children during the first grade Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) First graders participate in a Halloween parade at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts students show off their costumes during the school's annual costume parade in Santa Rosa on Wednesday October 31, 2018. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)