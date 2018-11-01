(1 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #1 - More members of the band greet newcomers to Hell.
(PHOTOS BY DAVID TEMPLETON)
(2 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #2 - This sign greets new arrivals to the Halloween Hell display on El Rose Street, near the corner of B Street.
(3 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #3 - A devilish orchestra plays to welcome new arrivals.
(4 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #4 - You've heard of a "heavenly choir"? Well this is Hell's version.
(5 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #5 - THis three-headed dog moves and snarls as visitors take the tour of Hell.
(6 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #6 - A sign at the entrance of the exhibit's "Headquarters," created in the home's garage.
(7 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #7 - New arrivals wait with their Orientation Handbooks.
(8 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #8 - Handbook resting on a desk inside Hell's "Headquarters."
(9 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #9 - Suggestion box, with a place to leave "Letter to Satan." (One of the letters left inside the box asked Satan for "a puppy.")
(10 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #8 - Janitor Rick doing his thing in Hell's Maintenance Room.
(11 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #11 - Based on the snacks offered in Hell's "Employee Break Room," Ding Dongs are clearly popular everywhere.
(12 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #12 - Devilish staff members take a break from torturing souls and keeping Hell's temperature high.
(13 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #13 - On the pathway up to the Doll Room. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
(14 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #14 - Baby dolls in a carriage. Terrifying.
(15 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #15 - Devil Babies.
(16 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #16 - In the "Doll Room" at the Halloween Hell Tour exhibit in Petaluma.
(17 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #17 - Everlasting torture is one thing. Having to see endless piles of dolls is just plain cruel.
(18 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #18 - Devil Baby doll.
(19 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #19 - More evidence that dolls - especially CLOWN dolls - are often terrifying.
(20 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #20 - Monster dolls doing their thing.
(21 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #21 - In Hell, two-headed dolls are all the rage.
(22 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #22 - Dolls! Dolls! More dolls!!
(23 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #23 - (NOTE TO THOSE WHO OPPOSE THE DOWNTOWN BATHTUB ART: Count yourself lucky the artist of that didn't submit something like THIS instead)
(24 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #24 - More dolls on display in the Doll Room.
(25 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #25 - This is just plain creepy.
(26 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #26 - Two heads IS better than one, right?
(27 of ) A TOUR OF HELL # 27 - The Ventriloquist Dummy Corner of Hell. You know there HAS to be one, right?
(28 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #28 - This gory display (across the street from the previous display) continues the Hell theme.
(29 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #29 - More devilish entertainment.
(30 of ) A TOUR OF HELL #30 - Apparently, EVERYBODY wants to play in a rock band.