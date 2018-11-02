Katrina Brown and her family headed to Walnut Park on Halloween. They were meeting up with the Petaluma Mother’s Club, who trick-or-treat together on D Street.

“We let our kids play on the playground before we started our trek up D Street,” she said.

Her husband was dressed as Where’s Waldo, with binoculars painted onto his shirt. The paint looked just like her purse strap, and at first glance, she thought he had grabbed her bag.

“In the craziness, I just left my purse in the playground, literally in the sand,” she said.

The family had a fun two hours of collecting candy and enjoying the holiday, before heading home around 7 p.m. When they pulled up to their house, she reached for her purse and realized it wasn’t there. They rushed back to the park, but couldn’t find it anywhere.

“I went to file a police report and then went home and canceled all my credit cards,” Brown said.

A little later on, she and her husband decided to review their home security footage to see if they had any trick-or-treaters visit the house. There, they saw a man, holding her purse and knocking on the door. When no one answered, he put the purse safely in their mailbox.

“It was just really cool that we got it back,” Brown said. “We haven’t figured out who he is yet.”

She posted about the incident on social media, but has yet to discover the identity of this Good Samaritan. She would like to thank the man for his Halloween kindness.

If you know the man in the photos above, email me at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com.