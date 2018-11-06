s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma students as young as 8 learn dangers of opioids in new district-wide program

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 6, 2018, 8:47AM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

The Petaluma school district will be the first in Northern California to roll out a Drug Enforcement Administration opioid prevention program, in response to rising concerns over a nationwide opioid epidemic.

Operation Prevention, developed by the DEA and textbook and curriculum provider Discovery Education, will launch this spring in the district of over 7,400 students. The program teaches students as young as 8 years old about the dangers of prescription opioid abuse, providing resources such as lesson plans, videos, PowerPoint presentations and parent toolkits in English and Spanish.

“Traditionally, we’re not drug prevention, we’re enforcement,” said Ryan Sibbald, the resident agent in charge at the DEA Santa Rosa office. “But we’re also getting more involved in bringing tools to the community.”

Petaluma City Schools already has in an array of drug prevention programs, but in recent community conversations facilitated by the Petaluma Health Care District, the increase of opioid abuse became a topic of concern. So Sibbald proposed the free opioid prevention program, which so far has reached 2 million students nationwide.

“Health and education are interconnected. A healthy community is a well-educated community,” said Ramona Faith, Petaluma Health Care District CEO.

Third- through fifth-graders will learn about how to read a prescription label — medicine name, dosage, side effects — and why it’s harmful taking someone else’s medication. Middle and high school students will watch videos about how addiction starts and be eligible to submit self-made public service announcement videos about opioid abuse for scholarship funds.

“Kids don’t like to be told what to do, but if you throw the facts and info and allow them to make the choice for themselves, the hope is that they will ultimately make the right decision,” Sibbald said.

Kathleen Stafford and Heather Elliott-Hudson, co-founders of Petaluma Parents Against Drugs, were main proponents of bringing Operation Prevention to the district.

They raised the issue of opioid abuse with the health care district, as well as police and school district officials.

Stafford considers herself a cautious parent. But a few years ago, when her kids were in high school, she learned about “skittles parties” taking place where teens gather to abuse prescription pills they share with one another. She’d heard about the parties on TV but never expected to come across them in her own community.

“I couldn’t sit back and close the curtains on this,” Stafford said.

She felt it was important to speak openly about substance abuse issues among teens for the betterment of the community.

“We have to stop saying, ‘It’s not my kid.’ Because if it’s not my kid, if may be my kid’s friends,” Stafford said.

About 44 people die annually in Sonoma County from accidental drug overdoses, county records show. according to the county Department of Health Services. One in 4 people prescribed opioids struggles with dependence issues.

In 2016, 2,012 Californians died in opioid-related overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Operation Prevention started in 2016 on the East Coast, Sibbald said. The program hasn’t picked up as much in California, but Sibbald hopes it will grow to reach more students.

“Petaluma seems to be a very forward-thinking community,” said Sibbald, a Sonoma County native.

“We’re really excited that Petaluma is at the forefront of this.”

After listening to parent concerns, the district also launched a peer-to-peer prevention program aimed at decreasing students’ use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma’s Chili Joe’s is all about comfort food
Petaluma wildlife rescues on the increase
Petaluma preps for pot delivery
Time to vote: Large turnout expected in county
Sonoma County pursuit ends in arrest of suspect in deadly rehab center shooting

The prevention program is training as many as up to 60 students and 14 staff members to provide outreach at Casa Grande and Petaluma High School.

“The amount of vaping is skyrocketing. It’s an issue not just in our schools but across the country,” said Dave Rose, Petaluma City Schools’ assistant superintendent of student services.

“They’re easy to hide. They’re difficult to detect; they’re easy to use”

The peer-to-peer program was funded by a $10,000 grant from the Petaluma Health Care District.

“Kids listen to kids. Peer-to-peer is more impactful than a teacher telling you not to do something,” Faith said.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma’s Chili Joe’s is all about comfort food
Petaluma nonprofits sought for grant dollars
Feeding Penngrove of the past
Sonoma County pursuit ends in arrest of suspect in deadly rehab center shooting
Time to vote: Large turnout expected in county
Fire at Sonoma County Jail sends 21 officers, inmates to hospitals
Love beer? HenHouse Brewing hiring dozens, expanding lineup, distribution
Mini tub stolen (and replaced) at Pearl’s