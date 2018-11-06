The Fabulous Women are gearing up for the annual Festival of Trees, a hometown fundraiser set for Nov. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., and Dec. 1 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma.
With the theme “Hometown Christmas,” this classic Petaluma holiday event celebrates the season. Individuals and businesses artistically decorate dozens of trees, which are auctioned off during the weekend to raise money for local and global charities.
Through Nov. 11, the Fabulous Women will accept grant applications, and are seeking area nonprofits who are in need of funds for projects or infrastructure.
“The tradition is to divvy up the funds to support our world, our community, and our youth,” said Fabulous Women founder Krista Gawronski. “The global cause has already been chosen, The Rwanda School Project. This is a school that was created with the help of a local church and a group of dedicated teachers from Sonoma County.”
Community and youth groups are encouraged to apply for the remaining grants. To be considered, certified nonprofits should email thefabulouswomen@gmail.com and include the name and mission of the organization, along with a description of how the donor dollars will be used to benefit the community. Applications must include a federal nonprofit identification number.
The winners will be announced on the opening night of Festival of Trees by Santa Claus and Petaluma Pete.
For more information, contact Melissa Becker at 782-0123.