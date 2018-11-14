Santa Rosa Junior College will host the first in a series of free events for the community, aimed at supporting local and student entrepreneurs by providing educational sessions focused on small business topics on Monday,
The first event, entitled “Celebrating ESHIP & Hacking IP: Considerations for Startups & Entrepreneurs” will be cohosted by the SRJC Entrepreneurship (ESHIP) Certificate Program and the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property. This high leverage session will focus on the real world application of intellectual property (IP) concepts that can support independent inventors and entrepreneurs in the North Bay. Attendees will learn how IP assets can help an entrepreneur compete more effectively in the marketplace.
The event will run 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Larry Bertolini Student Center, Girvin Family Student Activities Center on the Santa Rosa campus.
The panel is led by several noteworthy speakers on intellectual property including:
• Roy Gattinella, SRJC marketing faculty member and co-founder of Revolution Moto, Inc.
• Ethan Wilde, SRJC computer studies faculty member and founder of Mediatrope Interactive Design Studio and Braindunk
• Jeremy Little, a partner with the law firm of Carle Mackie Power & Ross LLP, with specialization in business formation, raising capital, trademarks, and the purchase and sale of related companies
• Gia Baiocchi, Founder of the Nectary
More events will include a student showcase in March, where participants share their business venture ideas and a “Pitch Contest” in April, where winning students are awarded scholarships.
The SRJC Entrepreneurship Certificate Program is funded by the California Community Colleges’ Strong Workforce program as part of its “Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy” framework.
For more information on upcoming events, please contact Joy Hermsen at jdalauidao-hermsen@santarosa.edu