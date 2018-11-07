Democratic Congressmen Mike Thompson of St. Helena and Jared Huffman of San Rafael appeared headed for re-election Tuesday night, with both veteran legislators facing little-known challengers in districts dominated by Democratic voters.

The two incumbents, who collectively raised more than $2.8 million, campaigned throughout their own districts and spent time and money boosting other Democrats in a nationwide push to regain a majority in the House of Representatives.

Thompson, 67, who has never lost an election, appeared to secure his 11th term in Congress with 77 percent of the vote in early returns Tuesday night in the 5th Congressional District, which includes Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma Valley, all of Napa County and parts of Lake, Solano and Contra Costa counties.

His opponent, political newcomer Anthony Mills, 67, of Vallejo, ran as an independent. He had 23 percent of the vote Tuesday night.

“I feel pretty confident that I will be able to continue representing the district,” Thompson said at a Democratic victory party at a Santa Rosa restaurant, accompanied by his granddaughter, Hallie Thompson, 19.

Thompson said he was also enthused by the Democrats taking control of the House.

“It’s important to have Democrats leading the way,” Thompson said, on issues like infrastructure and health care, including coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The House also can “put the brakes on some of the crazy things he’s doing,” Thompson said, referring to President Donald Trump.

Huffman, 54, was on track to win his fourth term with 80 percent of the vote in early returns in the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border.

Republican Dale Mensing, 60, of Garberville, opposing Huffman for the third straight time, had 20 percent. Mensing is a grocery store cashier in the Humboldt County hamlet of Redway.

Thompson, who raised nearly $2 million in campaign funds, and Huffman, with nearly $880,000, ran in districts where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.