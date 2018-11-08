Police log Oct 31 to Nov 6

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

8:27 p.m.: Cynthia Blackwood, 68, of Sonoma was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Boulevard for violation of probation.

9:12 p.m.: Kyle A. Wilson, 63, of Petaluma was cited at 21 Park Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thursday, Nov. 1

12:04 a.m.: Johnny P. Antone, 46, of Petaluma was cited at the corner of Cortez Drive and McKenzie Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:52 a.m.: Hannah L. Cahoon, 30, of Novato was arrested at 5153 Old Redwood Highway for possessing a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

11:52 a.m.: Julian E. Stein, 25, of San Rafael was arrested at 5153 Old Redwood Highway for possessing a narcotic with intent to sell and a bench warrant.

2:02 p.m.: Travis E. Miller, 38, was arrested at 2777 Ventura Avenue, Santa Rosa, for violating post-release community supervision and violation of a domestic violence court order.

6:31 p.m.: Michael A. Alvarez, 26, of San Jose was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for battery, shoplifting and an outside warrant.

8:47 p.m.: Jeffrey R. Ainsworth II, 26, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 1368 N. McDowell Boulevard for trespassing and violating post-release community supervision.

Friday, Nov. 2

4:08 p.m.: Tracey M. Akers, 50, identified as homeless, was arrested at 1000 Lakeville Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

11:15 p.m.: Christopher J. Stafford, 38, of Petaluma was arrested at 2 E. Washington Street for obstructing a peace officer and public intoxication.

Saturday, Nov. 3

12:12 a.m.: Juan R. Chavez, 19, of Petaluma was arrested on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, a felony.

12:21 a.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Healdsburg was arrested at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for domestic battery and public intoxication.

7:00 p.m.: Salomon, Huitron Jr., 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 116 Rocca Drive for obstructing a peace officer and a felony bench warrant.

9:39 p.m.: Jose Vasquez Chavez, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:18 p.m.: Justin A. Loudermilk, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of E. D Street and a dead end for possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.

Sunday, Nov. 4

1:37 p.m.: Jordan B. King, 22, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for aggravated domestic assault causing injury, a felony.

1:48 a.m.: Adrian M. Mendez, 22, of Vallejo was arrested on the corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue for fighting in a public place.

1:48 a.m.: Fabian A. Vasquezflores, 24, of Santa Rosa was arrested on the corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue for fighting in a public place.