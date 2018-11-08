s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Police log Oct 31 to Nov 6

| November 8, 2018, 8:31AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

8:27 p.m.: Cynthia Blackwood, 68, of Sonoma was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Boulevard for violation of probation.

9:12 p.m.: Kyle A. Wilson, 63, of Petaluma was cited at 21 Park Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thursday, Nov. 1

12:04 a.m.: Johnny P. Antone, 46, of Petaluma was cited at the corner of Cortez Drive and McKenzie Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:52 a.m.: Hannah L. Cahoon, 30, of Novato was arrested at 5153 Old Redwood Highway for possessing a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

11:52 a.m.: Julian E. Stein, 25, of San Rafael was arrested at 5153 Old Redwood Highway for possessing a narcotic with intent to sell and a bench warrant.

2:02 p.m.: Travis E. Miller, 38, was arrested at 2777 Ventura Avenue, Santa Rosa, for violating post-release community supervision and violation of a domestic violence court order.

6:31 p.m.: Michael A. Alvarez, 26, of San Jose was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for battery, shoplifting and an outside warrant.

8:47 p.m.: Jeffrey R. Ainsworth II, 26, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 1368 N. McDowell Boulevard for trespassing and violating post-release community supervision.

Friday, Nov. 2

4:08 p.m.: Tracey M. Akers, 50, identified as homeless, was arrested at 1000 Lakeville Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

11:15 p.m.: Christopher J. Stafford, 38, of Petaluma was arrested at 2 E. Washington Street for obstructing a peace officer and public intoxication.

Saturday, Nov. 3

12:12 a.m.: Juan R. Chavez, 19, of Petaluma was arrested on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, a felony.

12:21 a.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Healdsburg was arrested at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for domestic battery and public intoxication.

7:00 p.m.: Salomon, Huitron Jr., 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 116 Rocca Drive for obstructing a peace officer and a felony bench warrant.

9:39 p.m.: Jose Vasquez Chavez, 35, of Petaluma was arrested on Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:18 p.m.: Justin A. Loudermilk, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of E. D Street and a dead end for possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.

Sunday, Nov. 4

1:37 p.m.: Jordan B. King, 22, of Rohnert Park was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard N. for aggravated domestic assault causing injury, a felony.

1:48 a.m.: Adrian M. Mendez, 22, of Vallejo was arrested on the corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue for fighting in a public place.

1:48 a.m.: Fabian A. Vasquezflores, 24, of Santa Rosa was arrested on the corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue for fighting in a public place.

Most Popular Stories
Smoke from Camp fire seen in Sonoma County
Barrett elected mayor as progressive wave sweeps Petaluma
Barrett wins Petaluma mayoral race
King keeps Petaluma council seat; 2 newcomers ahead
Young Petaluma musician follows classical path

8:19 p.m.: William P. Lillo III, 47, of Petaluma was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Boulevard for public intoxication.

Monday, Nov. 5

1:29 a.m.: Jerome P. Coleman Jr., 38, of Alameda was cited at the corner of Grey Street and N. Water Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

11:58 a.m.: Michael R. Johnson, 51, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Vallejo Street and Woodson Way for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving under the influence of alcohol.

7:51 p.m.: Robert P. Tournahu, 54, of Petaluma was cited at 900 Hopper Street for trespassing.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

12:23 a.m.: James Bruno III, 35, of Petaluma was arrested at 1371 N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

3:29 p.m.: Cynthia L. Stinnett, 63, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 1000 Lakeville Street for consuming liquor in a public place.

4:48 p.m.: George Martinez, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at 113 Pendrod Drive for threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

5:52 p.m.: Courtney E. Schultz, 22, of Petaluma was arrested on Stony Point Road for willful cruelty to a child and driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:05 p.m.: Kevin L. Hamm, 42, of Petaluma was arrested on Maria Drive for domestic assault and attempting to prevent a witness or victim of a crime, a felony.

Most Popular Stories
Smoke from Camp fire seen in Sonoma County
Barrett elected mayor as progressive wave sweeps Petaluma
Rancho Adobe fire parcel tax ahead
King keeps Petaluma council seat; 2 newcomers ahead
Newcomers win seats on Petaluma school board
Barrett wins Petaluma mayoral race
6 animal-rights activists face felony charges for Petaluma demonstration
Young Petaluma musician follows classical path