Bond measures for two local school districts appeared to pass in unofficial results Wednesday.
With all 21 precincts in the Old Adobe Union School District reporting, Measure L was passing with 60 percent of the vote.
Measure I had 60 percent of the vote in the Shoreline Unified School District with all 11 precincts reporting.
School bonds require 55 percent to pass.
Measure L, a $38.5 million bond, will be used to upgrade the five elementary campuses of the Old Adobe district in east Petaluma.
Measure I asked voters to issue $19.5 million in bonds to repair Tomales High School and other schools in the district west of Petaluma beset by corrosive ocean air.