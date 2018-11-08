High winds Thursday morning were pushing smoke from a fast-spreading wildfire in Butte County into Sonoma County, officials said.
There were no fires burning in Sonoma County, however, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Spencer Crum said.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning earlier this week, which will remain in place until 7 a.m. Friday.
Crum said emergency dispatchers are fielding calls from citizens concerned about the smoke from the fast-moving Camp fire, burning nearly 200 miles northeast of Petaluma.
The Camp fire, which has burned 5,000 acres outside of Chico, ignited Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.
It’s prompted evacuations and road closures. The Butte County Sheriff’s office said an evacuation order was issued for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people.
Rick Carhart, a Cal Fire spokesman, said the wildfire was reported at 6:30 a.m., affecting about 30,000 people in the towns of Paradise, Concow and other small communities.
“The blaze is being driven by fairly strong winds,” Carhart said. “It’s really dry and we have low humidity and unfortunately those are great conditions for a fire to spread.”
Some Sonoma County fire agencies, including Petaluma, are sending crews to help battle the blaze, according to a statement from the Petaluma Fire Department.
(The Associated Press and Argus-Courier News Editor Yousef Baig contributed to this report)