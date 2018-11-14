Each spring semester, Santa Rosa Junior College web certificate students build websites for local non-profits at no expense. In the Spring 2018, students built websites for The Petaluma Museum, SOS Counseling, and SNAP Cats, a local non-profit that seeks to house and find homes for cats with special needs.

These websites have a market value of $15,000 to $30,000 each. Students who want to enter the workforce build a solid portfolio and client list and gain valuable real-life experience while yielding thousands of dollar worth of value to the community’s non-profit sector.

The Web and Digital Media Programs at SRJC open a public submission process before the spring term begins. Non-profit organizations apply for the opportunity to get free student projects built.

The selection process for non-profits that will receive this free service is based on available students and the alignment of non-profit client needs with available student team skills.

“Teams develop a project proposal and meet regularly with the clients,” said computer studies faculty member, Ethan Wilde. “The non-profit organizations provide direction and copy writing for site content.”

“Working with our website development team at SRJC was a wonderful experience,” said Darryl Roberts, founder and executive director of SNAP Cats.

“They were professional, courteous and extremely innovative in creating the website we envisioned. If they were a local website development company, we’d hire them in a second.”

Web and Digital Media Projects, the class that builds these websites, will be offered face-to-face on Santa Rosa campus in Maggini Hall Thursdays 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the spring 2019 semester. Students take this class to earn their Web or Digital Media certificates.