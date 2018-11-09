A 34-year-old Petaluma man attacked a couple for shining a flashlight on him along the Lynch Creek Trail Wednesday night, police said.
According to a press release, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Todd Naus became irate after having light shined on him in the area of the Highway 101 pedestrian underpass, and punched the male victim in the face.
The victim’s girlfriend immediately fled the area and called 911 reporting that her boyfriend had been stabbed. After arriving on the scene, Petaluma Police quickly determined that did not happen.
After punching the victim, who responded by producing a large knife he had been carrying, Naus continued yelling and began swinging a jacket in attempt to strike him, police said. Three other subjects came from out of the nearby bushes and tried to diffuse the situation, allowing the male victim to flee.
The couple that was attacked was not located and has not been identified, police said.
Responding officers located Naus and found he had injuries consistent with some sort of an assault. He was detained and admitted to punching the victim, and stated that the man had brandished a knife and cut one of his hands.
Naus was treated, arrested and charged with battery. Petaluma Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 707-781-1290.
