Police are not yet releasing the name of the 53-year-old Petaluma man who died in what may have been a hit-and-run accident on North McDowell Boulevard shortly before midnight on Saturday.
According to a news release, police arrived on scene to find a Good Samaritan attempting to render first aid to the victim, who was laying on his back in the middle of the roadway, just north of Scott Street. The man was deceased by the time emergency personnel arrived.
The victim was found in the northbound lane, with his car directly across from him in the southbound lane. The 2014 Mazda Miata had the driver’s side door open, but was unoccupied. Parts of another vehicle were scattered around the victim’s body. Police believe a vehicle struck the man and fled the area. Police investigators will analyze the car parts to determine the make and model of the suspected vehicle. They also plan to review camera footage from the area in an effort to locate the person responsible.