Mark your calendar
Butcher Crown Roadhouse had an invite-only, pre-soft opening a few weeks ago and the feedback I received was overwhelmingly positive. In fact, several attendees stopped me on the street to let me know just how good the food tastes. I was lucky enough to get a super-secret, pre-soft opening invite to try some of owner Pete Schnell’s test recipes right when he started building out his restaurant, and was thoroughly impressed.
This weekend, Pete will open with limited hours, Friday, Nov. 16, thru Sunday, Nov. 18, but only for email subscribers. This allows the restaurant to continue to fine-tune everything before the grand opening. BCR will reopen Friday, Nov. 23, thru Sunday, Nov. 25, with limited hours, before launching into regular hours Tuesday, Nov. 27. Although reservations will not normally be needed, Pete is currently accepting reservations for the Nov. 23-25 weekend, and due to his excellent food, I recommend getting yourself on the list. Pete is planning a grand opening celebration for the weekend of Dec. 1. Visit butchercrown.com to get on their email list, which just might get you an invite to BCR’s upcoming events.
Barber Cellars Holiday Food and Fun Fair was so popular last year that they are bringing it back on Monday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hotel Petaluma ballroom and lobby. This is event is free and gives guests the opportunity to taste many of the foods available from local purveyors, as well stock up for the holidays, both in their own kitchens and for gifts. This event was originally created in order to help the local food businesses that were hurt by the economic downturn following last year’s fires. The event helped carry them through the winter and was such a success that Barbers plan to make this an annual event. Entertainment and music will be provided by Jeffrey Ventrella, Clementine the Amazing Face Painter and Hope Love and Magic — the Frozen Sisters.
The vendor list is growing by the day and currently includes Barber Cellars, Bert’s Desserts, Bitter Girl Bitters, Clover Dairy, Crocodile, F.A. Nino’s, Farm Chocolates, Golden State Pickle Works, Kiss The Flower Honey, Lala’s Urban Farmstand Jams, Marin French Cheese Co., Mariposa Ice Cream, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Moonside Creamery, O Olive Oils, Petaluma Coffee Co., Petaluma Toffee, Sherrivette’s Cookies, Simply Strudel, Sonoma Portworks, Spice Queen, Stella’s Table, Stockhome, The Drawing Board, Torn Ranch, Wines By The Slice, W.M. Cofield Creamery and Zoe’s Meats. Visit holidayfoodfair.com for more info.
Artful Arrangements will hold a Giving Thanks at the Gardens event on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. A guided tour of the grounds begins at 2 p.m., with plenty to follow for the whole family. There will be opportunities for attendees to feed the chickens, learn about farm animals and get some hands-on experience planting in the garden. There will also be a delicious spaghetti dinner served, with sauce provided by The Shuckery. Expect music, libations and a chance to walk through the “Portal of Time,” which is an interactive art installation meant to demonstrate how the past shapes our decisions today, and in turn impacts our futures. Always held the Sunday before Thanksgiving, this event is free to all (donations are appreciated). Visit Artful Arrangements’ Facebook page for info and to RSVP.