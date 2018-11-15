Mariposa Ice Cream announced a last-minute sale so we can all have the super creamy ice cream for next weekend’s Thanksgiving celebrations. They will open the 431 Payran St. warehouse doors Friday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will lots of unique flavors, including seasonal favorites like Peppermint Swirl and Chocolate Covered Peppermint Bars. Visit their Facebook page for an updated flavor list.

Griffo Distillery will offer the best adult art class ever - a “Mixology and Bitters Class” with Monarch Bitters’ Phaedra Achor, on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will make “a classic cocktail, a personalized cocktail and a jar of bitters all while learning the history of mixology and the many uses for bitters.” Everything but your imagination will be provide for the ticket price of $45, which can be purchase at griffodistillery.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.

Stockhome will hold a special beer-paired dinner, “Caviar Lives and Champagne Dreams,” on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 5 p.m. This is the launch party for HenHouse Brewery’s newest offering, The Third Volume, an extra brut IPA. It is a collaboration between HenHouse and Kim Sturdavant of San Francisco’s Social Kitchen and Brewery, who is credited with creating the brut IPA. Contrary to its name, it is not a mash up of beer and wine. Brut IPA’s are designed to have zero residual sugar through the use of enzymes that break down starches and sugars into glucose which the yeast can easily consume. The result is a bone-dry beer that allows the hops to pop through hyper effectively. Although the menu has not been finalized, Stockhome’s co-owner/chef Sundell will pair the Third Volume with Swedish specialties such as salted-cod caviar. Sign up at stockhomerestaurant.com for updates and for future brewers’ dinners and other special events.

Thistle Meats rolls out their new butcher class schedule, starting with “Whole Hog Breakdown” on Saturday, Nov. 17, with future classes planned for Dec. 22 and Feb. 23. I was lucky enough to attend this class last year and found it enlightening. Having grown up around pigs, I’m not unfamiliar with the process of growing and harvest them, and am quite familiar with consuming them. But to receive hands-on tutelage on how to go from whole hog to butcher-wrapped official cuts of pork really helped connect the farm animal to the plate. It was not only educational, but gave me a greater appreciation for the animals but the butchers who go out of their way to make sure they are working with the best local farmers, so they can offer the healthiest and most ethically sourced meats. Thistle Meats also offers a sausage making class Dec. 18 and Feb. 9. Visit thistlemeats.com to book either a private or semi-private three-hour evening class for any of the listed dates. Classes are 7-10 p.m. and must have at least four students. Whole Hog is $250 per person and the sausage class is $225. Both include refreshments and charcuterie, expert tutelage and plenty of take-home items for your fridge.

Changes coming

The Bagel Mill will take over the space currently occupied by Izakaya Kitaru. Kitaru is the Japanese restaurant that sits on Western Avenue, between Stockhome and the Petaluma Market parking lot. After our first dining experience at Kitaru on their opening night, we were disappointed in the food, the service and the bill, so I am not surprised that the out-of-town owners decided to sell. No word on when they will transform the space, so stay tuned.