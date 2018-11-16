s
Police log Nov 7 to Nov 13

| November 16, 2018, 8:51AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

8:13 a.m.: Blaise I. Dunn II, 18, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of English Street and Webster Street for felony violation of probation and reckless driving on a highway.

10:18 a.m.: Antonio A. Varela, 18, of Petaluma was arrested at 1177 River Pine Circle for battery and damaging power lines, a felony.

1:30 p.m.: A 14-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at 201 Fair Street for battery committed on school, hospital or park property.

Thursday, Nov. 8

3:49 p.m.: Torey Z. Hennig, 57, of Santa Rosa was cited at 210 Western Avenue for shoplifting and violation of probation.

3:49 p.m.: Kristi A. Bastiaannet, 46, of Santa Rosa was cited at 210 Western Avenue for shoplifting and violation of probation.

9:55 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Santa Rosa was arrested at 614 I Street for providing false identification to specific peace officers.

Friday, Nov. 9

1:47 a.m.: Richard W. Stepp, 46, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Boulevard for violation of post-release community supervision.

11:41 a.m.: Despina E. Perivolaris, 51, of Petaluma was arrested at 375 S. McDowell Boulevard for trespassing and violation of probation.

5:40 p.m.: Brian M. Gray, 22, of Bakersfield was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for domestic assault causing injury, a felony.

11:20 p.m.: Matus S. Galdino, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 4246 Petaluma Boulevard N. for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

Saturday, Nov. 10

1:50 a.m.: Gumerlindo L. Ordonez, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of 6th Street and D Street for making criminal threats with intent to terrorize.

9:41 a.m.: Karen P. Mahoney-Trujillo, 62, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Industrial Avenue and Old Corona Road for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

2:33 p.m.: Jennifer S. Reoch, 28, identified as a transient, was arrested at 261 N. McDowell Boulevard for battery.

2:55 p.m.: Aaron E. Antonio, 29, of Petaluma was arrested at 507 Maria Drive for driving under the influence of drugs and felony violation of probation.

Sunday, Nov. 11

3:04 a.m.: Phuoc V. Dang, 59, of Novato was arrested at 5153 Old Redwood Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:52 a.m.: Patrick P. Sheffield, 46, of Petaluma was cited at 900 Hopper Street for battery.

8:34 p.m.: Greg I. Stroup, 39, of Oakland was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for burglary, appropriating lost property of less than $400 and possessing burglary tools.

9:08 p.m.: Lee S. Bussell, 55, identified as homeless, was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for a felony bench warrant.

11:02 p.m.: Oswald A. Gallegos, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at 447 N. McDowell Boulevard for a felony bench warrant and misdemeanor bench warrant.

11:47 p.m.: Javier C. Cab, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 837 E. Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

Monday, Nov. 12

2:19 a.m.: Justin T. Mattos, 31, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Corona Road and Industrial Avenue for a felony bench warrant and misdemeanor bench warrant.

10:28 p.m.: Christopher R. Garcia, 37, of Petaluma was arrested at 103 N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

11:10 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Rohnert Park was cited at the corner of Gossage Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for an illegal speed contest.

11:46 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was cited at the corner of Gossage Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for an illegal speed contest.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

8:49 a.m.: Mark J. Lewis, 57, of Petaluma was arrested at 900 Hopper Street for false imprisonment, forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object and domestic assault causing injury.

6:00 p.m.: James R. McKnight, 79, of Petaluma was cited at 717 N. McDowell Boulevard for battery.

6:00 p.m.: Sarah N. Vittelli, 33, of Petaluma was cited at 717 N. McDowell Boulevard for battery.

7:58 p.m.: A 15-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was cited at 43 Round Walk Circle for vandalism.

11:38 p.m.: Jason D. Stephens, 38, identified as a transient, was arrested at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

