(1 of ) Library patrons stand on the steps of the Petaluma Carnegie Library in 1956. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Plans for the Petaluma Carnegie Library were prepared by famed architect Brainerd Jones. Carnegie libraries were built in a number of architectural styles selected by the communities in which they were built. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Carnegie libraries were built with money donated by Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. (National Portrait Gallery- public domain)
(4 of ) The Petaluma's Carnegie Library in 1965. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Petaluma children’s librarian Elaine Sather shows a new charging machine to Petaluma City Councilman Leland Myers in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Librarians Elaine Sather and Edna Bovett are photographed at work on the second floor of the Petaluma Carnegie Library with a Christmas tree in the background. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1934)
(7 of ) Children line up on the second floor of Petaluma Carnegie Library for a Book Week photo in 1936. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) A large group of children gather around for the Petaluma Carnegie Library story hour. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) The Petaluma Public Library moved out of the Carnegie building in 1976. In 1978, the building became the home of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1938)
(10 of ) Brainerd Jones’ Carnegie Library design featured elaborate touches like a stained-glass dome. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1970)
(11 of ) Tommy Scott searches through the stacks of the Petaluma Carnegie Library on October 8, 1962. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Boys search the shelves of Petaluma Carnegie Library on October 2, 1962. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Children reading at Petaluma Carnegie Library, circa 1938. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A 1975 photo of Petaluma Librarian Linda Haering showing the stained-glass dome above. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Five children at the Petaluma Carnegie Library for Book Week in 1939. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Doris Cole surrounded by children's books at the Petaluma Public Library on May 15, 1961. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Children line up in front of Petaluma Carnegie Library at 20 Fourth Street in 1941. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) The Santa Rosa Carnegie Library at Fourth and E Streets, was built with the help of a $20,000 grant from Andrew Carnegie in March of 1904. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) The Santa Rosa public library was constructed out of locally quarried stone between 1902 and 1904 and funded by a Carnegie grant. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) The Santa Rosa Carnegie Library after the earthquake of 1906. Andrew Carnegie contributed an additional $5,000 to rebuild the Library after the earthquake. It reopened on December 1, 1906. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) The children's room of Santa Rosa Carnegie Library in 1925. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Carmen Finley reading a book in the Children's Room of the Santa Rosa Carnegie Library in 1934. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) The reading room of the Santa Rosa Carnegie Library in 1925. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) Sonoma County Library Director David Sabsay at his desk in the Carnegie Library in Santa Rosa in 1965. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) Checking in the library books at the Santa Rosa Carnegie Library in 1958 (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) An awards ceremony for the children in the Cat in the Hat Reading Club at the Santa Rosa Carnegie Library in 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) The Santa Rosa Carnegie Library was built in 1904, declared unsafe in 1960, and demolished in 1964. Here it is in the early sixties, covered in ivy and partially boarded up. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) Work begins on the new Carnegie Library designed by Brainerd Jones in Healdsburg in 1910. The library would be built in the Classical Revival style utilized in all three of Jones' Carnegie designs. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) Laborers constructing the new Healdsburg Carnegie Library in 1911. Today the library is the home to the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) The city of Sonoma Carnegie Public Library was completed in April of 1913 using the funds from a 1911 Carnegie Grant of $6,000. On November 2, 1978 Sonoma's Carnegie Library was closed, and the books were moved to the new Sonoma County Regional Library at 755 West Napa Street; the building is now the home of the Sonoma Visitor's Bureau. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) An interior shot of the City of Sonoma Carnegie Library in 1913 showing a study table; a wood burning stove; reference desk; dictionary table; fireplace; and book shelves. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) Sebastopol's Carnegie Public Library was designed by architect Brainerd Jones with the help of a $7,500 Carnegie Grant. The library opened in 1917 and was demolished in 1975 to make way for a larger new Sebastopol Library. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)